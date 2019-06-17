Share

High-end monitors are expensive but that doesn’t mean you can’t afford a gaming monitor that plays as hard as you do. If you’re a gamer looking for high-quality computer displays, you definitely need to take advantage of these Walmart deals on Dell and LG monitors. These gaming monitors will fit your budget and your GPU.

Dell S2419HGF 24″ FHD TN LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor -$150



Walmart cut $150 off this Dell 24-inch TN LED FreeSync Monitor from its usual $300 price, bringing the cost down to just $150. The screen is wide enough for Full HD (1080p) display. It has a fast 144 Hz refresh rate and an incredible one-millisecond response rate. That means you can experience quick and responsive gameplay with minimum input lag. The AMD Freesync technology reduces motion blur for swift and sharp graphics.

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch FHD TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor houses a VGA port, HDMI 1.4/2.0 connectivity ports, and a HDMI 2.0/DisplayPort to allow power plug and play mode whether on your PC or game console. This monitor is best for handling fast-moving graphics for motion gaming. For only $150 you get a blazing AMD monitor without the lag.

LG 32″ 2560×1440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync 31.5- $439 – $439

If you want a G Sync gaming monitor with a large display and superb visuals then the LG 32-inch 2,560 x 1,440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync is for you. Thankfully, Walmart has cut off $240 from its $680 original price, bringing it to a manageable $439. This model flaunts 32-inch screen estate, and QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution for vibrancy and impressive picture quality. It is powered by Nvidia G Sync refreshing technology, perfect for Nvidia GPU users.

This deal comes with free accessories, too: the Universal Screen Cleaner to wipe off dust, a couple of 6-foot High-Speed HDMI cables, and SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with night light (all included in the price). Normally priced at $680, the LG 32-inch 2,560 x 1,440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync is available at Walmart for only $439. Save big while gaming with supreme visuals and high performance.

Looking for more great stuff? Find the best gaming monitors, best g-sync gaming monitors, and more savings from our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT