Digital Trends
Deals

Check out Walmart’s steep discounts on Dell and LG gaming monitors

Gina Guadeloupe
By

High-end monitors are expensive but that doesn’t mean you can’t afford a gaming monitor that plays as hard as you do. If you’re a gamer looking for high-quality computer displays, you definitely need to take advantage of these Walmart deals on Dell and LG monitors. These gaming monitors will fit your budget and your GPU.

Dell S2419HGF 24″ FHD TN LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor-$150

walmart offers steep discount on dell lg monitors 24 gaming monitor
Walmart cut $150 off this Dell 24-inch TN LED FreeSync Monitor from its usual $300 price, bringing the cost down to just $150. The screen is wide enough for Full HD (1080p) display. It has a fast 144 Hz refresh rate and an incredible one-millisecond response rate. That means you can experience quick and responsive gameplay with minimum input lag. The AMD Freesync technology reduces motion blur for swift and sharp graphics.

The Dell S2419HGF 24-inch FHD TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor houses a VGA port, HDMI 1.4/2.0 connectivity ports, and a HDMI 2.0/DisplayPort to allow power plug and play mode whether on your PC or game console. This monitor is best for handling fast-moving graphics for motion gaming. For only $150 you get a blazing AMD monitor without the lag.

 

LG 32″ 2560×1440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync 31.5- $439– $439

walmart offers steep discount on dell lg monitors 32 ultra gear freesync

If you want a G Sync gaming monitor with a large display and superb visuals then the LG 32-inch 2,560 x 1,440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync is for you. Thankfully, Walmart has cut off $240 from its $680 original price, bringing it to a manageable $439. This model flaunts 32-inch screen estate, and QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution for vibrancy and impressive picture quality. It is powered by Nvidia G Sync refreshing technology, perfect for Nvidia GPU users.

This deal comes with free accessories, too: the Universal Screen Cleaner to wipe off dust, a couple of 6-foot High-Speed HDMI cables, and SurgePro 6 NT 750 Joule 6-Outlet Surge Adapter with night light (all included in the price). Normally priced at $680, the LG 32-inch 2,560 x 1,440 QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G Sync is available at Walmart for only $439. Save big while gaming with supreme visuals and high performance.

 

Looking for more great stuff? Find the best gaming monitors, best g-sync gaming monitors, and more savings from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

Looking for a new smart TV? Don't miss this great deal on a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV
best electric bike deals walmart schwinn monroe lifestyle
Deals

The best folding ebike and electric bike deals for June 2019

Looking for a more environmentally friendly way to get around? An electric bike is a great way to do just that. While riding a bike is the option that's best for your fitness, who wants to arrive a sweaty mess? These are the best deals we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart rips 300 off dell inspiron 5680 gaming desktop 1500x1000
Deals

Walmart cuts $300 off Dell Inspiron 5680 gaming desktop for gamers on a budget

If you're stashing money but want an upgradeable rig that will go a long way, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5680 with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. It is now available for only $700 at Walmart.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart hacks 100 off lg qhd ld 32 ips monitor 32qk500 1500x750
Deals

Walmart slashes a sweet $100 off this LG 32-inch QHD LED monitor

If you want a huge display without breaking the bank, you might want to consider the LG 32-inch QHD LED IPS Monitor. Walmart cuts its price from $350 down to $247 -- that's a solid savings of over $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Get a free Google Home Mini and smart bulb when you buy a Google Nest Hub

Walmart isn't shouting this deal from the rooftops, but if they did, Google Assistant smart home fans would break the internet to snap it up. Buy a Google Home Hub on sale and Walmart throws in a free Google Smart Light Starter Kit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
55 inch lg 4k tv deal 6 series walmart
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV than this

Another day, another fantastic deal on a 4K TV. This time, we're looking at a 55-inch LG 6-Series, which has had its price hacked from $500 down to $350 — and that's a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon 65 quart ninja foodi cooker deal
Smart Home

Amazon takes a huge bite out of the price of the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Cooker

The versatile Ninja Foodi combines pressure cooking, air frying, and crisping. Amazon just took a massive price cut on the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP-302, the model that adds dehydrating to its repertoire.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nintendo switch deals pikachueeveeswitch
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
xerox workcentre printer massive discount on walmart 6515dn 1
Deals

This Xerox WorkCentre Printer gets a massive 56% discount on Walmart

Printing can now be fast and easy thanks to the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN. You can now get this multifunctional printer at a stunning 56% discount on Walmart. Originally $549, it is now available for only $239 – which saves you $310.
Posted By Francis Allanson
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Bose and Plantronics wireless noise-canceling headphones

Earlier this week, Dell dropped the price of Bose's QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling wireless headphones. Amazon has now matched Dell's price, dropping the price of its stock down to $299.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Oculus Go
Deals

Walmart offers the Oculus Go virtual reality headset with a $30 gift card

Are you in the market for a virtual reality headset? Walmart is running a great deal on the Oculus Go VR headset. Here's everything you need to know about this great standalone headset.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon