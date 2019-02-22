Digital Trends
If you already own a PS4, then you’ve likely had your eye on the latest game to hit the market: Anthem. This newly released game offers a beautiful new world to explore, interesting lore, and charismatic characters to boot. Like any game, however, you’re only as good as your equipment. The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized to your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at discounted prices. Whether you’re playing Anthem, Fortnite, Spiderman, or God of War, there’s a beautiful PS4 controller on sale with your name on it.

One of the greatest benefits of owning very distinctive PS4 controllers is that you’ll always know who’s who when you play in a group. There’s just something about knowing which wireless controller is yours that provides a sense of comfort to your gaming. Logging hour after hour with a unique Dualshock 4 controller can help you feel more connected with games you play, much like the custom skin on an avatar can make you feel more connected to them. With Walmart offering a wide array of options at just $47 right now, it’s the perfect time to pick one up for your PlayStation 4 at a discounted price.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Blue Midnight

walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals midnight blue

If you’re looking for something different, but still subtle, Midnight Blue is an excellent option. Like all wireless Dual Shock controllers, this version comes with precision control, a share button, and efficient charging via the Micro USB port. Though it only deviates slightly from the standard black model, it still provides that sleek, customized look. Though if you want something a bit more flashy, the options below are more your style.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Blue Camo

walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals blue camo

If you like the idea of a blue controller, but need something a bit more tactical than a solid color, then you just need to add a bit of camouflage. Built with warriors in mind, this Blue Camo controller offers a unique look that will leave your friends saying: “Where is your controller, bro?”

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Gold

walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals gold

Do you enjoy the finer things in life? This golden controller offers a shiny and luxurious look for anyone who fancies fancy living. Though a lot of Sony PlayStation 4 controllers tend to be more rugged than flashy, the beautiful golden finish on this model brings a dose of eye-popping color to your game.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Magma Red

walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals magma

Some players like to keep it cool, while others prefer to run hot. This Magma Red PS4 controller offers a bright, fiery look that stands out among many of the others on this list. It may look like you need oven mitts to handle this piece of gaming equipment, but it’s actually cool to the touch.

PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller — Green Camo

walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller deals green camo

While the Blue Camo option seems a little bit more Marine, this Green Camo version is a lot more Army. If you’re a gamer who likes to get through first-person shooters by hiding in the bushes and ambushing fools, this is a great choice. Just make sure you leave this wireless controller in plain site — considering it’s prone to invisibility among the clutter.

