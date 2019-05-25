GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Share

The weather has improved and grilling season is upon right in time for Memorial Day, but don’t head over to the butcher just yet. Before you grab your cooking tools, you should dive into Gamestop’s Memorial Day Sale that is running up until the end of the day on May 27. During the sale, you can take advantage of deals like saving up to 50% on used games like Horizon Zero Dawn or Bayonetta 2 and discounts on used consoles bundled with select games. So if you’re looking for savings on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch this weekend, dive into these deals and check out the other best Memorial Day 2019 sales.

Blast from the Past Console Bundles

PlayStation 4 Essentials Blast from the Past Bundle – $300

Xbox One Essentials Blast from the Past Bundle – $180

If you’re in the market for one of the standard current-gen consoles from Sony or Microsoft, the Memorial Day sale at Gamestop has got you covered. In the PlayStation 4 Essentials Blast from the Past System Bundle, you get a refurbished PS4 along with copies of God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Ratchet & Clank. This is an incredible collection of some of the best exclusive games that the PS4 has had to offer over its lifespan.

In the Xbox One Essentials Blast from the Past System Bundle, you get a refurbished Xbox One and a collection of high-quality exclusive and third-party titles. The four games are Wolfenstein: The New Order, Forza Horizon 3, Fallout 4, and Just Cause 4. It’s a solid balance of new and old games that may have flown under your radar, but supply a diverse set of gameplay styles.

Used Game Deals

FIFA 19 (Nintendo Switch) – $38

Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo Switch) – $35

Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch) – $45

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) – $35

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – $13

The Last Guardian (PS4) – $15

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) – $28

Apex Construct (PlayStation VR) – $10

– $10 Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One) – $9

Forza Motorsport 5 (Xbox One) – $10

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One) – $12

Gamestop’s Memorial Day sale discounts a plethora of used games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and more up to 50% off. The games you see above are merely a snapshot of what is being offered, but you’ll want to act fast to get your favorite options.