Digital Trends
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games

The weather has improved and grilling season is upon right in time for Memorial Day, but don’t head over to the butcher just yet. Before you grab your cooking tools, you should dive into Gamestop’s Memorial Day Sale that is running up until the end of the day on May 27. During the sale, you can take advantage of deals like saving up to 50% on used games like Horizon Zero Dawn or Bayonetta 2 and discounts on used consoles bundled with select games. So if you’re looking for savings on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch this weekend, dive into these deals and check out the other best Memorial Day 2019 sales.

Blast from the Past Console Bundles

  • PlayStation 4 Essentials Blast from the Past Bundle – $300
  • Xbox One Essentials Blast from the Past Bundle – $180

If you’re in the market for one of the standard current-gen consoles from Sony or Microsoft, the Memorial Day sale at Gamestop has got you covered. In the PlayStation 4 Essentials Blast from the Past System Bundle, you get a refurbished PS4 along with copies of God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, and Ratchet & Clank. This is an incredible collection of some of the best exclusive games that the PS4 has had to offer over its lifespan.

In the Xbox One Essentials Blast from the Past System Bundle, you get a refurbished Xbox One and a collection of high-quality exclusive and third-party titles. The four games are Wolfenstein: The New Order, Forza Horizon 3, Fallout 4, and Just Cause 4. It’s a solid balance of new and old games that may have flown under your radar, but supply a diverse set of gameplay styles.

Used Game Deals

GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games
  • FIFA 19 (Nintendo Switch) – $38
  • Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo Switch) – $35
  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch) – $45
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) – $35
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – $13
  • The Last Guardian (PS4) – $15
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) – $28
  • Apex Construct (PlayStation VR) – $10
  • Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One) – $9
  • Forza Motorsport 5 (Xbox One) – $10
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One) – $12

Gamestop’s Memorial Day sale discounts a plethora of used games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and more up to 50% off. The games you see above are merely a snapshot of what is being offered, but you’ll want to act fast to get your favorite options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Deals

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD CEO Lisa Ku
Computing

Here’s how to watch AMD reveal its new Ryzen chips at Computex

AMD will be holding a pre-Computex keynote on May 27 to announce its new line of 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and accompanying Radeon Navi graphics cards. Here's how to watch the keynote live wherever you are in the world.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi graphics cards could be available as soon as July 2019 — as long as it's not delayed by stock problems. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
e3 logo
Gaming

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

E3 2019 is quickly approaching, and it will feature conferences from some of the biggest game publishers in the world. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as what we think will be at the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Adventure Acadamy
Gaming

Adventure Academy is an MMO for kids that combines learning with fun

Age of Learning’s follow-up to ABCmouse is an educational MMO called Adventure Academy. Targeted at kids ages 8-13, Adventure Academy has a comprehensive curriculum and all of the rewarding trappings of a modern MMO.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 3 challenges fortnite flying disc toy
Gaming

How to unlock and catch the flying disc toy in this Fortnite weekly challenge

The season 9, week 3 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale have arrived and the biggest obstacle tasks players with throwing and catching a flying disc toy. Here's how to unlock the disc and complete this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3
Gaming

These are the 20 best Android games you can play offline

Even in our increasingly connected world, you don't always have an internet connection on the go. To help you pass the time when you're disconnected, we compiled a list of the best Android games that can be played offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
star wars knights of the old republic ii completed by fans 8 years after release 2 finished modders
Movies & TV

Knights of the Old Republic: Can Star Wars make a watchable video game movie?

Disney is developing a trilogy based on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game, but even the Jedi are going to have trouble overcoming the long, disappointing history of subpar game-to-movie adaptations.
Posted By Chris Gates
Loot boxes in different games like Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG, Dota 2
Gaming

A new bill could outlaw loot boxes in video games. Here’s what it says

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is making noise with his newly proposed bill that aims to tackle pay-to-win micro-transactions and loot boxes in video games played by kids. But what would the bill do, exactly?
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fortnite save the world loot boxes reveal contents before buying
Gaming

Video game lobbying group trashes proposed anti-loot box bill

After the reveal of a loot box and microtransaction ban bill, the ESA put out an official response. The organization's CEO says the bill doesn't reflect how the gaming industry works and will be harmful to gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
ffxiv beginners guide
Gaming

From Kefka to card games, here’s our beginner’s guide to Final Fantasy XIV

With Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers right around the corner, now's the time to give the game a shot. From hyper-difficult battle content to relaxing card games, our FFXIV beginner's guide will ease you into all of Eorzea's finest…
Posted By Josh Brown