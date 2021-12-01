For gamers with the PC as their preferred platform, Cyber Monday provided amazing opportunities at discounts when upgrading their gear, as there was no shortage of gaming PC Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals, particularly Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. If you weren’t able to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals, the good news is that some of these offers are still available, such as Walmart’s $211 discount for the Lenovo Legion 5, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $699 from its original price of $910. It’s unclear how long this deal will last — it may be a mistake that it’s still online — so if you like it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Lenovo Legion 5, a cheaper version of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro that’s one of Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, is a reliable machine that can run the latest games without any issues. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, with 8GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Choosing between AMD and Intel is currently one of the biggest decisions you’ll make when buying a new computer, and if you’ve gotten used to going for Intel processors with your previous purchases, you won’t be disappointed with the AMD processor in the Lenovo Legion 5. AMD processors were previously only the best option for budget and entry-level computers, but they’re now in tight competition with Intel across all price ranges and for all purposes, including gaming.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen, with Dolby Vision support and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, that will help you better appreciate the graphics of the games that you play, especially since the gaming laptop’s performance is further boosted by the Legion AI Engine. Its auto-optimization mode detects when you launch a game, and adjusts the system’s performance with CPU/GPU power distribution, resulting in the highest possible frames-per-second rate. There’s no need to do anything on your end to enjoy this feature — you just need to load your game and start playing.

To give gamers an advantage, whether you’re trying to finish a single-player game or you’re engaging with your friends in online multiplayer matches, the Lenovo Legion 5 comes with the Legion TrueStrike keyboard. It features soft-landing switches with 1.5mm key travel, for an improved input experience that makes your button presses accurate and responsive. With this keyboard, you won’t experience even a slight delay in in-game actions when pressing a key — and in gaming, a delay of a millisecond could be the difference between victory and defeat.

If you’re the type of gamer who plays for hours at a time, you don’t have to worry about overheating with the Lenovo Legion 5’s Legion Coldfront 3.0, which includes a turbocharged dual fan design, a quad-channel exhaust system, intake vents below each keyboard switch, and heat sinks. An AI-powered Intelligent Mode optimizes the most demanding games with max clock speeds without throttling, while Q Control 4.0 gives you control over fan speed and voltage so that you can choose to prioritize full-throttle flow or extended battery life.

