We suspect even Apple is surprised at just how well-received its AirPods Pro have been since they launched. We were certainly surprised by just how good they are. But all of those rave reviews have come at a cost for consumers looking to get a set as a gift for themselves or a loved one this holiday season: AirPods Pro are in very short supply and Cyber Monday has diminishing that supply even further.

Most online stores including Amazon are showing zero in their inventory, with wait times ranging from one week to four weeks, which is a real problem for that all-important December 25 deadline. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy the AirPods Pro, it just means you’re going to have to get creative. Here are some ideas that might help.

Keep googling

Even though the big players are sold out, some alternative sources are still showing stock. Verizon Wireless — not normally a retailer we’d think of for true wireless earbuds — still has some, but there’s no indication as to how many.

Check the wait times

If an online retailer is showing no supply, check to see if they’re going to be getting more soon. B&H Photo shows a 6- to 10-week wait, which is obviously too long, but Best Buy says it can ship by December 6 — totally manageable, if accurate.

Shop local

Just because the AirPods Pro are showing up as out-of-stock when shopping online doesn’t mean that individual stores are sold out. Try calling your nearest electronics retailer and see if they’ll put a set aside for you so you can swing by and pick them up in person.

Another strategy is to go online and use the “change location” feature to see if a store a little farther away (but still within a reasonable distance) has some stock.

Shop for alternatives

We know you probably have your heart set on a pair of AirPods Pro, but they’re far from the only terrific true wireless earbuds on the market. Here are a few models we think are worth your consideration.

Sony WF-1000XM3: These are a superb set of true wireless earbuds featuring class-leading sound quality, active noise-cancellation, and battery life. They’re slightly bigger than the AirPods Pro, but given that they deliver six hours of battery life with ANC on, and a whopping eight hours with it off, you might be just fine with that small trade-off.



Jabra Elite 65t: Another strong contender, these have been topping our list of the best true wireless earbuds for a while now. At the Cyber Monday price of just $100, they’re an excellent buy. We think most people will find their physical buttons easier to use than some of the earbuds with touch-sensitive controls.



Amazon Echo Buds: These true wireless buds from Amazon don’t sound quite as good as the AirPods Pro, but they’re incredibly affordable given that they have active noise reduction from Bose, as well as the ability to work with all three major voice assistants including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.



Don’t forget, we’ve also got tons of recommended Cyber Monday wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds deals.

