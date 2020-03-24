Computer monitors are out of stock at major retailers. Here’s how to find them

No matter where you choose to work — whether the kitchen table or a dedicated workspace — a computer monitor is a tech essential. It’s easy to set up, efficient for faster workflow, and portable enough to move around anywhere. If you’re upgrading your work-from-home setup, there are a bunch of great computer monitor deals going on right now but you have to hurry because just as fast as its hitting the shelves, it’s going out of stock. And with Amazon pausing shipments on non-essential items it’s becoming harder to find them online.

With many people working remotely and remaining indoors, desktop monitors are a hot-ticket item. When it comes to buying a computer monitor, there is a lot to consider, but the main things are price, size, and connectivity. We’ve broken down where you can get a desktop monitor with choices that fit your needs, whether that’s connecting on Zoom for work or connecting on Xbox Live for gaming.

Computer monitors and screens for your laptop

Check different locations

Another strategy is to go online and use the “change location” feature to see if a store a little farther away (but still within a reasonable distance) has some stock. Best Buy and Walmart have quick in-store pickup. If you’re wary of crowded areas, Best Buy now has a contactless curbside pickup option.

Shop for alternatives

If you want to work with what you already have at home you can use your TV as a second monitor. You also have the option to use a projector as a second screen. If you don’t already own one there are projectors for less than $50 that can serve as a great alternative. And if you’re stuck inside anyway why not invest in a huge screen for binge-watching Netflix shows.

Keep googling

While major retailers might not have the specific monitor you’re looking for there are other online merchants that still have it in stock. If you shop directly on Dell or HP, you can order next-day delivery at the time of purchase. B&H Photo Video and Newegg might not be merchants that you think of when shopping for monitors but they offer competitive prices.

Check wait times

If an online retailer is showing no supply, check to see if they’re going to be getting more soon.

Which monitor to buy

Further readings to help you choose the monitor that fits your needs.

