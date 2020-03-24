  1. Deals
Computer monitors are out of stock at major retailers. Here’s how to find them

By

No matter where you choose to work — whether the kitchen table or a dedicated workspace — a computer monitor is a tech essential. It’s easy to set up, efficient for faster workflow, and portable enough to move around anywhere. If you’re upgrading your work-from-home setup, there are a bunch of great computer monitor deals going on right now but you have to hurry because just as fast as its hitting the shelves, it’s going out of stock. And with Amazon pausing shipments on non-essential items it’s becoming harder to find them online.

With many people working remotely and remaining indoors, desktop monitors are a hot-ticket item. When it comes to buying a computer monitor, there is a lot to consider, but the main things are price, size, and connectivity. We’ve broken down where you can get a desktop monitor with choices that fit your needs, whether that’s connecting on Zoom for work or connecting on Xbox Live for gaming.

Computer monitors and screens for your laptop

Aorus 27-Inch Quad HD Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$380 $460
Expires soon
With a crisp 1440p resolution and a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 165Hz, this curved 27-inch Aorus display is one of the best Quad HD gaming monitors you'll find right now.
Buy at Newegg

HDMI Cable for MacBook, Chromebook, and More

$40
Expires soon
If you own a MacBook this HDMI cable will not only match your laptop but is able to also connect with your monitor to create a second screen.
Buy at Walmart

Dell P2417H 23.8-inch 16:9 IPS Monitor

$230
Expires soon
This ergonomic monitor is great for someone looking for great image quality, extra USB ports, and a portrait orientation feature.
Buy at B&H Photo

Dell 27-Inch Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) G-Sync Monitor

$470 $600
Expires soon
This Dell 27-inch 1440p monitor hits the sweet spot in size, resolution, and price, with a nice discount that makes it one of the best Nvidia G-Sync gaming displays you'll find for the price.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung 32-Inch Curved Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Monitor with Built-in Speakers

$200 $250
Expires soon
It's not the best pick for PC gaming due to its 60Hz refresh rate, but for a larger curved multimedia monitor, this Samsung 32-inch 1080p display offers a lot of bang for the buck. Includes remote.
Buy at Walmart

Acer KG241 bii 24-inch 16:9 FreeSync LCD Monitor

$110
Expires soon
This ACER laptop is designed with gamers in mind but it makes a great working laptop if you're just looking to expense something in the $100 range and have it shipped quickly.
Buy at B&H Photo

HP P224 21.5-inch Monitor

$123
Expires soon
Though smaller than your usual monitor this HP monitor is a great second screen with all the basic connectivity for its price.
Buy at HP

Dell 24 Monitor: E2420HS

$170 $210
Expires soon
This 24-inch size monitor is a perfect fit for your work station. With the HDMI port you can easily connect your laptop for faster workflow and it includes speaker and a height adjustable stand.
Buy at Dell

Check different locations

Another strategy is to go online and use the “change location” feature to see if a store a little farther away (but still within a reasonable distance) has some stock. Best Buy and Walmart have quick in-store pickup. If you’re wary of crowded areas, Best Buy now has a contactless curbside pickup option.

Shop for alternatives

If you want to work with what you already have at home you can use your TV as a second monitor. You also have the option to use a projector as a second screen. If you don’t already own one there are projectors for less than $50 that can serve as a great alternative. And if you’re stuck inside anyway why not invest in a huge screen for binge-watching Netflix shows.

Keep googling

While major retailers might not have the specific monitor you’re looking for there are other online merchants that still have it in stock. If you shop directly on Dell or HP, you can order next-day delivery at the time of purchase. B&H Photo Video and Newegg might not be merchants that you think of when shopping for monitors but they offer competitive prices.

Check wait times

If an online retailer is showing no supply, check to see if they’re going to be getting more soon.

Which monitor to buy

Further readings to help you choose the monitor that fits your needs.

