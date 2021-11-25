  1. Deals
Will Best Buy have the PS5 in stock on Black Friday?

Briley Kenney
By

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to find this year, and with all the Black Friday and holiday events going on, that’s sure to continue for some time. If you want to snag one, you have to stay vigilant and constantly check restock tools to not only see what retailers have bundles or offers available, but also which stores have consoles on the shelves and ready to sell. While there are some amazing Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, the PS5 is not included in any of them. That leaves many wondering, will Best Buy even have the PS5 in stock for Black Friday? The truth is, we don’t know, and there may not even be a way to know for sure. It’s possible there will be a small restock, but Best Buy hasn’t officially announced anything.

  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 at Best Buy — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Best Buy — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 at Walmart — Check Stock
  • PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Walmart — Check Stock

Where to check for PS5 restocks at Best Buy, Walmart, and beyond

The PS5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history

If you’re looking for deals on the PS5, for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or the holidays in general, you’ll need to keep your finger on the pulse, so to speak. You can do that by reviewing the best PS5 console Black Friday deals, and checking back often. If and when there’s a deal, we’ll tell you. You can also check inventory at the same place across all retailers. That’s going to be the biggest challenge: Finding retailers that actually have PS5 consoles and bundles available to sell you! The scalpers sure have been brutal this year, and the microchip and supply chain issues are wreaking havoc on the supply.

While the console is difficult to find, there are still many deals on accessories — like controllers — games and so much more! We recommend grabbing those now, if you can, because you’ll be ready to rock as soon as that shiny new PS5 does arrive! You’ll have to buy games and accessories anyway to be prepared when you eventually boot up the console.

While the console itself isn’t seeing any discounts, there’s still a lot to check out!. There are some great Black Friday PS5 game deals available now, including more recent game releases like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. And if you’re still rocking your PlayStation 4, or just got a new one, there are also a ton of Black Friday PlayStation deals on games, headsets, controller chargers, and PS Plus subscriptions. Be sure to renew your PS Plus subscription if you own the PS4, are planning to get one, or you’re seeking the PS5. You can claim free games every month that are yours to keep, so long as you keep that subscription active!

