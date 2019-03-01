Share

The Samsung Galaxy S10 just dropped a week ago. If you’re lucky enough to have upgraded to the newest Android phone, you’re going to need a quality wireless charger for it. Wireless chargers are super convenient to help Marie Kondo your work desk or night stand. When shopping for a wireless charger, though, you have to be sure that your smartphone model supports Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Be sure to check which one is for you. Some wireless chargers are Apple optimized, some have higher watt capacity, and some don’t come with adapters. Amazon is discounting these wireless chargers for a limited time so you can declutter your space.

ChoeTech Wireless Charging Pad

The ChoeTech wireless charging pad is Qi-certified and has an ultra-slim design. Its compatible with the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Anker Wireless Charging PadiPhone 8 Plus. It’s also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, Note 9, S9, S9 Plus, Note 8, S8, and all Qi-enabled devices. It has an integrated smart chip inside the charging pad that resists overheating, excess voltage, and short circuits. The wireless charger is suitable for phone cases within 4mm/0.16inch. This charger is great for small spaces. And it has anti-slip rubber to keep your phone in place. The wall adapter is not included.

Normally priced at $14, it is down to just $8 with the ChoeTech promo code: IVKILW9P. This coupon only lasts until March 9 and $8 for a wireless charger is as cheap as it gets.

ChoeTech Dual Wireless Charging Pad

The ChoeTech dual Qi-certified wireless charging pad is able to charge two phones at a time with 5 coils offering wider capacity, and representing a technical breakthrough in this sector. Its compatible with the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. It’s also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E, S9, S9 Plus, Note9, S8, and S8 Plus. It’s designed with an anti-slip leather surface to prevent your smartphone from sliding. And it’s built with heat dissipation holes at the bottom to keep your phone cool while charging. This wireless charger includes the adapter.

Normally priced at $52, Amazon is offering an extra $3 off when you check the savings coupon box below the price. Save an additional $12 with the ChoeTech promo code: 7MD8DHWY and hurry because this deal only lasts until March 9.

Anker Wireless Charging Pad

Anker is a popular electronics company known for its adapters, power banks, and chargers. The Anker wireless charger is Qi-certified and has 10-Watt capacity. The wireless charging pad is compatible with the iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8Plus. It’s also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9 and more. The surface prevents phones from slipping and sliding and it’s case friendly. It does not include an AC adapter.

Normally priced at $24 the wireless charger is discounted to just $14 and when you apple the extra $1 Amazon coupon it brings it down to just $13.

Anker Fast Wireless Charging Stand

The Anker PowerWave wireless charging stand is Qi-certified and compatible with the iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. It also is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, and Note 8. If you want to watch videos you can flip your phone while it charges. It does not come with an AC adapter.

Normally priced at $26 Amazon is discounting it to just $20.

iOttie Wireless Charging Stand

The iOttie wireless charging stand is Qi-Certified with 7.5-Watt capacity. It is compatible with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Max, iPhone R, and iPhone 8 Plus. It is also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10, SE, S9, S8 Plus, Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and all Qi-enabled devices. It features an easy-to-read status light so you know if your phone is charging. A white light will display when the device is charging and a red light will display when the device is not charging or if the phone is incompatible. Even though it a standing charger you can flip it to landscape mode. It’s fabric-wrapped design will give your home or office a nice modern look.

Normally priced at $50 Amazon has it for $45 and is offering an extra 5 percent coupon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more smartphone deals and more on our curated best deals page.

Follow @dealsDT