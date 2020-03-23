  1. Deals

If you are stuck at home and have bored kids on your hands, eBay has a deal for you. Right now, the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition is on sale for $140, which is $109 off the original price of $249. The Xbox One S comes with three downloadable games: Sea of ThievesFortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. With three awesome games ready to play right out of the box, this Xbox deal is sure to keep the kids busy and out of your hair while you’re trying to get work done. One of the best parts about this offer is that that the cost can be split into payments through PayPal Credit (which is interest-free if the balance is cleared within six months).

The Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition is different than other game console in that it doesn’t use disks or cartridges. As the name states, this console is all-digital, meaning that all games are downloaded onto the console and stored there or on an external hard drive. The good news is, the lack of a disk drive is the only main difference between this console and standard Xbox One S.  

The Digital Edition has 1TB of storage and offers all of the same capacities as its disc drive-toting counterpart. The Digital Edition is the cheapest Xbox One in the lineup, which makes it more accessible to many people. The Xbox One S All-Digital is a solid gaming machine for 1080p displays. It is sleek and capable and can play a full library of games. If you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you will have access to even more games on your digital console. 

Many people have moved toward buying digital games rather than discs, and for good reason. Discs can be damaged easily and it ruins the game. With kids, having games stored on the console so that they cannot be damaged is a good thing. Having no discs is also a way to eliminate game room clutter — no more game boxes all over the place or having to figure out where to neatly store each individual game. 

