It was starting to look like there weren’t going to be any Xbox Series S Black Friday deal opportunities this year. Despite some of the amazing Black Friday deals, or the latest Black Friday gaming deals, there aren’t many discounts on the consoles, themselves. At least, that was true until today. Dell is offering an Xbox Series S Bundle that includes an extra wireless controller — two total — for $350 with free shipping. Normally $360, you’re saving $10 on this deal, and while it isn’t a huge discount, it’s better than buying the bundle outright. You can check out that deal, and more about the Xbox Series S bundle, below.

Today’s best Xbox Series S Black Friday deal

Dell just dropped a surprising, and awesome deal on the Xbox Series S, that’s only available for a limited time — when all bundles are claimed it’s gone for good! You can get a bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console and an additional wireless controller for $350 with free shipping. Normally $360, you’re saving just $10 but that’s much better than buying the bundle outright! A deal is a deal!

This next-gen console packs all of its power and performance into a sleek frame, and it’s actually one of the smallest Xbox consoles ever. It comes with a single wireless controller, but because you’re getting the bundle, you’ll get two to start. You can use the extra controller as a spare during long play sessions, or you can add a second player in multiplayer-friendly games. The console employs 3D spatial sound to deliver a truly immersive experience in audio, as well as video. It creates a true home theater surround experience unlike ever before.

Play the latest games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more. Don’t like any of those games? No problem, there are plenty available, and with an Xbox Game Pass subscription you’ll get free games every month, and more. Be sure to check out additional accessories like a gaming headset, controller chargers, and other gear! There is a lot on sale right now.

But the highlight here is Dell’s Xbox Series S bundle with an extra wireless controller for $350 with free shipping. Even just $10 off is better than paying full price! Act soon though, the deal is running out fast!

Should you shop this Xbox Series S Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Shop it now if you want one. That’s what we highly recommend, anyway. With the microchip shortages, additional supply chain issues, super low console inventories, and potential shipping delays, there’s a lot going against the market right now. This is a limited-time offer and it won’t be available long. What’s more, availability is limited for the Xbox Series S and the deal is currently running out as you read this. More than half of the available items have already been claimed and purchased.

If you’re worried about shopping too early and missing out on excellent deals later, don’t be. Retailers have extended holiday returns windows or expanded support to accommodate this tumultuous shopping season. You can always return and re-buy or get a refund for the price difference if there’s a better deal later.

