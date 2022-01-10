Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both over $200 off today

The XPS lineup from Dell is one of the best lines of computing you’re likely to find, which is why Dell XPS deals are always great to see. Today, Dell is offering both an XPS laptop and XPS desktop with some steep discounts, over $200 worth, bringing both down to just $1,000. That’s a pretty great deal no matter how you cut it, and with their customization options, you can spend that extra cash on adding a few upgrades before pressing the checkout button.

XPS 13 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,220

The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there, being small, thin, and light without making too many concessions in the specs department. Speaking of, the CPU is the real showstopper here, with an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 that should be able to handle most programs you’ll want to run. RAM is a respectable 8GB, and internal storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD, which isn’t too big, so you’ll probably want to grab an external hard drive with that $200 savings on one of these Dell laptop deals. Finally, there’s the screen — a 13.4-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is also anti-glare and can produce 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with Iris Xe Graphics, which won’t let you play any high-end games, but a few simple indie ones probably aren’t out of reach. Alternatively, if you want a laptop and the XPS 13 doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other laptop deals.

XPS Desktop — $1,000, was $1,210

If desktops are more of your thing, then the XPS Desktop is an even better deal, given you’re getting better specs for the same price as the laptop. With the XPS Desktop, you’re getting an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700, probably one of the top 10 CPUs out there. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a whopping 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, both of which are excellent for pretty much any use-case. Where the build does start to falter is the GPU, having only an Intel UHD Graphics 750, so you might want to consider putting that $210 in savings toward buying a better GPU down the road.

