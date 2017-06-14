'Call of Duty WWII' is total comfort food for first-person shooter fans

Call of Duty WWII wants to get serious. After years of increasingly outlandish sci-fi shoot-em-ups, the series is going back in time to our grittier, dirtier past. We took a look at the game at E3 2017.

For players of a certain age — let’s say 25 and up — Call of Duty WWII will feel like first-person shooter “comfort food.” World War II is a familiar setting, and developer Sledgehammer Games’ has an eye for detail. The guns, the settings, the missions, the locales — all of these feel immediately familiar if you’ve ever played a World War II shooter before. We’ve seen them many times before. And yet, it’s a new version of that story, of that game, which we haven’t seen in a long time.

Even WWII’s most substantial “new” mechanics, including health packs in single-player, and classes in multiplayer, feel decidedly retro. Call of Duty WWII not only looks to be a throwback “to the series’ roots,” as Activision has made abundantly clear, but a time capsule that will let fans relive a different kind of first-person shooter … Or die trying.

A typical day in World War II

Call of Duty‘s single-player campaign in WWII focuses on one squad of American soldiers pushing from D-Day to Germany. We were shown, but did not play, a slice from a level set in Marigny, France, where our unit had to clear out an anti-aircraft unit on the far side of town. To get there, we’d need to capture a fortified outpost in the town church, then clear a path to the guns.

There has never been a World War II game without a mission that involved blowing up anti-aircraft guns, and there probably never will be.

The AA mission was stale or classic, depending on how you look at it, but games are more concerned with the journey than the destination. WWII feels like a standard Call of Duty game, but slower. After years of special-ops focused games, jumping in the middle of battle full of soldiers on both sides feels chaotic. Finding cover seems more important than in past entries, as there’s a constant wave of bullets flying.

It is also the goriest Call of Duty yet (and not just in zombie mode). Whether it’s to underscore the importance to pay attention to your teammates, or to simply remind you of the gravity of the situation, many sections of the level were punctuated with allied NPCs getting their heads shot off or being burned alive.

There has never been a World War II game without a mission that involved blowing up anti-aircraft guns, and there probably never will be.

WWII is still a linear experience, but this level seemed to encourage a different set way of thinking than its modern- and future-facing predecessors. Certain sections established that there might be a way to capitalize on the fact that you aren’t ever the only target in a conflict. Once your team fights its way into the church, your ambushed by a machine gun placement on an upper floor, as more troops flood in from the sides. You can simply take cover, but if you take out the machine gun nest, and clear the church, as we saw in the demo, it’s possible to move to a position out of view from any enemies, and outflank their flank while your teammates remain pinned down.

Your squad is not simply there to soak up bullets and call out objectives. In Marigny, we worked with two soldiers. One of them carried health packs, so if you needed to heal, you had to reach his location and ask him for one. The other was Sergeant Red Daniels, our commanding officer. Daniels had binoculars, and would mark targets when asked. The characters had health bars on the screen above your own ammo and other information: Presumably they can die. It isn’t clear what happens in that case, but given that Daniels stands to be a major character in the story, there’s a good chance you fail the mission. While losing because of an AI character can lead to heartache, both soldiers seemed capable of holding their own so long as you don’t leave them out to dry.

Going to “war” in multiplayer

We also played two multiplayer matches, including a round of “War,” the game’s new multi-stage objective driven mode in the vein of Overwatch and, more pointedly, Battlefield 1’s “Operations” mode.

In “War,” players are split up into attacking and defending teams. Each match features four objectives, all of which come down to controlling a specific point on the map for extended period of time. In our run, the attacking team had to storm and take control of a house, king of the hill style; “build a bridge” by pressing and holding a button in an open clearing, leaving themselves vulnerable to attack; plant a bomb in an ammo dump and prevent the defenders from defusing it; and, finally, repel a counterattack for an extended period of time with the aid of a tank, but without any base or fortifications.

Similar to the single-player campaign, “War” feels very familiar. The objective-based gameplay makes sense in World War II, and players used to the running and gunning of team deathmatch may find themselves hitting a brick wall, as each phase ultimately comes down to working with your team to control a specific point. It’s a useful weapon for the Call of Duty series to keep in its arsenal — personally, I prefer these kinds of games to plain ol’ deathmatch — but, given the franchises legacy of rejecting new multiplayer modes, it may not even matter.

Call of Duty: WWII Compared To

It still feels like Call of Duty

Some of the biggest changes, the ones that will affect everyone, come before the game even starts. Rather than setting a malleable custom loadout, as in past Call of Duty games, players will choose from a set of classes, called “divisions.” Each division has a special talent, which makes them predisposed to a certain type of combat style, as well as two perks, which conferred similar bonuses to perks from past Call of Duty games, such as the ability to carry extra ammo and attachments. Though we were choosing from pre-made classes, it appears that you’ll choose a class for the talent, and able to set your perks, guns, and attachments. It is not clear whether every class will be able to use every gun.

Regardless of the mode, or how you pick your loadout, Call of Duty multiplayer still feels like Call of Duty multiplayer. You’re still going to run around a map or push towards an objective, checking corners and quick-drawing when your opponent comes into view. You may not be moving as quickly as you were in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, but racking up kills still feels good.

Call of Duty WWII launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC November 3.