Get the band back together in the new ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ live-action trailer

The Call of Duty game trailers have settled into a rather predictable routine by now — you’ve got the cinematic story mode trailer, the multiplayer reveal, and of course the inevitable zombies. Always with the zombies. On top of that, there’s the pretty cool live-action trailer, almost a miniature film (some directed by top Hollywood talent, in fact), that contains no game footage at all. Who can forget Jimmy Kimmel’s “n00b tube”?

This time it’s a fairly clever premise, with the theme being “Get your squad back together,” in a montage reminiscent of Ocean’s 11 or The Blues Brothers. Now that the series is returning to its World War II roots, you need to go round up the old gang, grab some controllers, and head back into battle one last time. The trailer is scored by the Royal Blood single Figure It Out.

In an interesting twist, Activision has also released two different versions of the trailer for our friends across the pond. The setup is the same, but it features completely different characters and situations with a European flavor — that guy in the courtroom looks like someone straight out of a Guy Ritchie film. Check out the British version of the trailer below (there is also a French trailer).

After the poor reception of Infinite Warfare, Activision went back to its glory days with the World War II setting, and that’s probably a good decision. We recently got to spend a few hours in the trenches with Call of Duty: WWII, and found it to be a comforting return to a classic old-school shooter. The squad mechanics in the story mode are an interesting addition, and the objective-driven goals in the “War” multiplayer mode emphasize team goals rather than running and gunning. Here’s everything we know so far, and we’ll have lots more coverage when the game releases in November.

The single-player story mode of COD: WWII takes place in the aftermath of the D-Day invasion and follows the U.S. Army’s First Infantry Division during the march to Berlin in 1944 and 1945. Fans got an early taste at some of the multiplayer aspects with the betas for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Call of Duty: WWII will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3, 2017.