Without Nathan Drake, ‘Lost Legacy’ is in truly uncharted territory

There’s one burning question to be asked about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: Is this the future of Uncharted? Though originally planned to be a downloadable expansion of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Lost Legacy has morphed into a standalone side-story of Naughty Dog’s treasure-seeking action-adventure franchise. One that abandons the series long-standing protagonist Nathan Drake for a new lead, Chloe Frazer, a side character who’s popped up in the franchise before but who has never been the focus of an Uncharted story before. Instead of adding to Uncharted 4, Lost Legacy tells a completely unrelated tale.

For Uncharted fans, the inevitable speculation about why Naughty Dog would release a new, “smaller”, standalone Uncharted game — Lost Legacy is still 10 hours long, according to developer Naughty Dog — staring side characters led to one conclusion: Trying out new characters seems like it could be a test balloon to find out how the franchise might fare with new characters.

According to Naughty Dog, that’s not the case, though. Speaking to Digital Trends at an event in Los Angeles last week, Lost Legacy co-writer Josh Scherr said the company currently doesn’t have anything planned for the continuation of Uncharted. Before anybody can start to worry about what’s next for Uncharted, he said, Naughty Dog has to finish its next game, The Last of Us Part II.

“You know, never say never,” Scherr said about the continuation of the Uncharted franchise. “We would have to have a good reason and a good project and everything else like that, but right now nobody’s thinking about that.”

“…. Can there be Uncharted without Nathan Drake?”

So what makes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy different from Uncharted 4? As Scherr and Director Kurt Margenau explain it, the shift from Uncharted 4 downloadable content to standalone game was more a factor of its evolution as it was being made.

Scherr said that, as with The Last of Us before it, Naughty Dog wanted to do add-on content for Uncharted 4 because it makes for a good way to transition the company to a new game – in this case, The Last of Us Part II. Not everyone can start on the new project, so giving some developers at the studio a smaller project to work on while the next big game ramps up keeps them busy. But as the team worked on Lost Legacy, it kept changing and getting bigger.

“At the time, like Kurt said, we were just thinking of doing a small add-on story (to Uncharted 4), you know, a couple hours long, no big deal, nice and easy,” he said. “But the thing is, as we wrapped Uncharted 4 and we realized we were really just putting a nice shiny bow on Nathan Drake’s story, we realized we didn’t want to do sort of an addendum to it. It just seemed superfluous.”

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Compared To

So Lost Legacy became more of an Uncharted game unto itself, from a story standpoint. But from a mechanical and gameplay point of view, it’s basically a larger exploration of some of the big changes Naughty Dog introduced into the franchise in Uncharted 4.

Back on the road again

In Lost Legacy, Chloe teams up with Uncharted 4 mercenary leader Nadine Ross, now a partner instead of a villain. The duo has teamed up to find an ancient treasure, the lost tusk of Ganesh, in India’s Western Ghats mountain range. As in every Uncharted, the pair have competition: They occasionally run into a new, curiously well-armed militia — this time, they’re rebels — led by a former Indian government official named Asav, who’s also looking for the tusk.

The 40 minutes of gameplay we saw echoed Uncharted 4’s more open-ended Madagascar level, where players drive around a fairly open area in a 4×4 jeep, exploring the region as they go and completing objectives in whatever order they like. According to Naughty Dog, the whole of Lost Legacy expands on that idea. Players drive around, looking for various ruins where they need to solve puzzles, and occasionally running into bad guys or explorable side areas along the way.

Though the world is more open, the gameplay still follows the Uncharted formula. The demo included battles like those seen in Uncharted 4, where players could sneak around in high grass to avoid being spotted by enemies and assassinate them, or mix in fast-moving action by throwing out another Uncharted 4 addition, a grappling hook, to swing to new locations and lose enemies.

The two games play almost identically, with the most meaningful addition being a lock-picking minigame popping up occasionally to emphasize Chloe’s background as a thief. If you liked Uncharted 4, you’ll find more to enjoy in Lost Legacy.

New blood

The primary difference between the games, at least in the demo we played, is in the characters. Chloe, known for bailing on people and saving her own skin when the going gets tough, behaves more like an anti-hero than Nathan Drake. Pushing Chloe from a supporting role in earlier games to a lead one in this one tests her as a character, while also testing the core concept of what Uncharted is.

Though the world is more open, the gameplay still follows the Uncharted formula.

“While we’re not planning on doing 20 games with every single character or something like that, but that was the fun challenge of this, sort of like, what other stories could we potentially tell here, and can there be Uncharted without Nathan Drake? Is Nathan Drake Uncharted?” Scherr explained.

“And I think, thankfully, that Uncharted is about its world and about its genre, and less so necessarily about a single person. So with Chloe, it was really just more about developing a good, compelling story and some good, interesting characters to move you through the story, and sort of get that same vibe that you get from Uncharted. That sort of pulpy action-adventure, but just with people we’re not used to seeing.”

The question for Lost Legacy is whether it manages to tell that kind of story, and our demo didn’t come anywhere close to answering that. The section Naughty Dog we saw showed some competent refinements of Uncharted 4’s already solid systems, but lacked any cutscenes or story heavy sections that would have showed how Chloe and Nadine would mix things up.

Sure, there was some character-building banter between them, and some historical fun facts dished out while climbing huge crumbling structures, but neither of the two main characters’ personalities really came out in the demo. It felt like more of the same – a Nathan Drake Uncharted game with someone standing in, instead of the old formula with new elements. Outside of trailers like this one and this one, we have yet to see what Naughty Dog might use Chloe to set Lost Legacy apart.

And that may be Lost Legacy’s big challenge. With Nathan Drake’s story done, the standalone game needs to feel both familiar and new at the same time. From what we saw, Naughty Dog hasn’t forgotten how to make an Uncharted game, but we’re still waiting to see if new characters will make Uncharted: The Lost Legacy feel like a step forward, or like treading water.

Look for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on Aug. 22 on PlayStation 4.