‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ sees Chloe Frazer looking for Ganesh’s tusk

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is out in just a few months, and it looks to build on what the series has been doing for a decade — deliver intense action-packed set-pieces and treasure hunts that take our heroes to exotic locations. Chloe Frazer may have bitten off a little more than she can chew this time around, if the game’s E3 2017 trailer is any indication.

“The trident, the bow and arrow, the ax — the great battle in which Ganesh lost his tusk. We find these symbols, we find the tusk,” Frazer tells Nadine Ross. The two walk into a room that quickly slams closed behind them as fire illuminates the room.

“That supposed to happen?” Ross asks.

Frazer and Ross are visiting Halebidu, India, where they believe Ganesh’s tusk is buried. The city and its temple are gorgeous, with greenery and blue bodies of water making it a perfect fit for an Uncharted game. Inside an enormous cave, waterfalls pour down as light shines in from above.

Before the two have much of a chance to explore, the two are stopped at gunpoint by an adversary who appears to have prior business with Frazer.

“A parasite who exploits our struggle in order to fatten her pockets,” the man says. “I must admit, you are quite the schemer.”

A quick shot of some action sequences then shows off car chases, rocket launchers, and a helicopter escape. Although Nathan Drake is nowhere to be found in The Lost Legacy, it doesn’t appear that Naughty Dog will have any problem making the game feel like classic Uncharted. We will be able to find out for sure when it releases exclusively for PlayStation 4 on August 22. It will be available as both a physical and digital game for $40.

