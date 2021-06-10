Saber Interactive showed off new gameplay from Evil Dead: The Game at the Summer Game Fest event on Thursday. Evil Dead: The Game will allow players to play as one of several characters from the franchise as they fend off waves of deadites and attempt to save the world. The game allows players to choose whether to be righteous or evil as they search for artifacts, pages of the Necronomicon, and other series tidbits.

Evil Dead: The Game was originally announced at The Game Awards in December 2020, accompanied by a cinematic trailer that showed little in the way of gameplay. The new trailer at Summer Game Fest detailed the game’s mechanics a little more, showing players how they’ll be able to interact with the movie’s iconic locations and items. The trailer was narrated by Bruce Campbell, who starred as Ash Williams in the series.

Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op and PvP multiplayer action game that allows players to set their own moral compass based on the character they play. Players will work in a team of four to save the world from the deadites by playing as one of the movie’s heroes. They can also play as the Kandarian Demon itself, which uses the power of possession to inhabit other demons and take out the good guys.

Along the way, players can find audio tapes and other items that provide background lore and help them on their quest. More than 25 different weapons, including guns, sledgehammers, shovels, and more, can be used to perform gruesome, over-the-top finishing moves.

Evil Dead: The Game will release in 2021 for PlayStation 4/PS5, PC, Xbox One/Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

