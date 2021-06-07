E3 2021 isn’t just for console gamers. The PC Gaming show is making a return, and promising a smorgasbord of reveals, announcements, and interviews for all PC gaming enthusiasts. The show has typically been home to some of the more out-there announcements as well, so expect some wackiness. Of course, there won’t be anything on par with Devolver Digital’s yearly showcase, but viewers can almost certainly look forward to more games.

Here’s everything you can expect from the PC Gaming Show.

When is the PC Gaming Show?

Making an extremely busy day even busier, the PC Gaming Show will take place smack-dab in the middle of E3. The PC Gaming Show is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 13, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). That makes the PC Gaming Show the fifth to take place on June 13, along with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Square Enix Presents event, the Future Games Show, and the Warner Bros. Games event.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show?

The PC Gaming Show is taking an extremely broad approach to broadcasting, ensuring that anyone anywhere will be able to view the showcase. Besides being streamed live on both PC Gamer’s Twitch and YouTube channels, you’ll be able to find the show pretty much anywhere. The PC Gaming Show is set to be broadcast on a massive number of social media sites, news outlets, and additional international media partners according to an announcement post from PC Gamer. You’ll be able to watch the show on Facebook, Twitter, Steam, TikTok, VENN, Reddit, Entertainment Weekly, Webedia, Wechat, Bilibili, and AfreecaTV.

What to expect from the PC Gaming Show?

In all, the PC Gaming Show will be a 90-minute long event showing off a whopping “39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews” according to PC Gamer. A partial lineup of the show includes a long list of developers and games set to make appearances. Viewers can expect to see the following games:

Naraka Bladepoint

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Orcs Must Die!

Hello Neighbor 2

Rawmen

Humankind

Chivalry 2

Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong

Of course, a ton of developers will also be appearing with their own announcements. Making appearances are the following:

Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios

New Blood Interactive

tinyBuild

Pixelated Milk

Shiro Games

All In! Games and Chernobylite

EVE Academy

Nvidia

Frontier & Frontier Foundry

Hello Traveler

Tripwire Interactive

Humble Games

Ishtar Games

Alawar Games

Editors' Recommendations