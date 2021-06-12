  1. Gaming

Wholesome Direct showcases over 75 cozy indie games, cute animals

By

This year’s Wholesome Direct livestream featured cute, cozy, and calm games from a variety of indie developers and publishers. While several titles and updates, like Ooblets, were anticipated, the livestream also revealed a considerable amount of brand-new titles, many of which have demos available to play right now.

Wholesome Direct 2021 comes on the heels of last year’s show, which marketed itself as an alternative to mainstream E3 presentations. Instead of focusing on the industry’s AAA blockbusters, many of which are violent, gory, and adult-oriented, the Wholesome Direct show spotlighted smaller, more docile titles that might otherwise be overlooked.

One of the show’s biggest titles was Ooblets, a farming and life simulation game that’s currently available in early access. Developer Glumberland announced the release of version 0.8, which brings a new Port Forward region for players to explore, as well as new minigames, cosmetic items, in-game systems, and more. The game’s 1.0 launch is still TBD, but the new update is available now.

Ooblets 0.8 update

Other interesting titles included The Gecko Gods, a puzzle platformer where you play as a gecko and explore an island that once housed a lost civilization. The trailer showed off some of the game’s puzzles, which seem to take heavy inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s shrines. The game also has a unique visual style and a large world to explore. It’s slated for release in 2022.

One of the show’s surprises was the release of Beasts of Maravilla Island. Available immediately after the show ended, this adventure game allows players to explore an island habitat and take photos of its wildlife. The photo mechanic is similar to the recently-released Pokemon Snap, but Beasts of Maravilla Island has its own secrets for players to explore.

All of the 75+ games shown during the livestream can be found at the Wholesome Games website.

Editors' Recommendations

Back 4 Blood will launch on Xbox Game Pass, according to stream description

back-4-blood-apparently-launching-on-xbox-game-pass

Ubisoft Forward June 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

ubisoft-details-release-schedule-leading-into-2023

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope leaks ahead of Ubisoft Forward event

The official promo art for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

New Elden Ring plot synopsis sets the stage for a deeper Souls story

elden ring plot synopsis narrative

How to upgrade Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5

how to upgrade final fantasy 7 remake intergrade ps5 action

Destiny 2: How to unlock and complete the Expunge mission

The 10 best mods for Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village Best Mods

Skatebird gets a new trailer and official summer release date

A bird grinds a rail in Skatebird.

Get a gaming chair for practically nothing with these crazy Staples deals

Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

Everything we know about Elden Ring

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter battle royale mode canceled

fallout 76 nuclear winter cancelled cancel

New Elden Ring trailer reveals an open world and a January 2022 release date

elden ring trailer reveal

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 11

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny