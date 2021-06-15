  1. Gaming

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remake of the first and second games

By

Sega unleashed a big surprise today during Nintendo’s Direct presentation in the form of a new Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. This new addition to the franchise is a remake of Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, which is a mix of the first two titles in the series with some added content.

The Super Monkey Ball series is a platform party series developed by Amusement Vision and published by Sega. It debuted in arcades but gained popularity from its very successful time on the Nintendo GameCube.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is going after that classic Monkey Ball love by bringing back everything from those first two games that made it special. It sees the return of the classic standard mode along with Monkey Target, Soccer, and more.

While the actual gameplay harkens back to the original two titles of the franchise, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania uses the art style of the new Monkey Ball era. This same style is seen in the most recent game, 2019’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, which is an HD remake of a Wii game of the same name.

This new Monkey Ball may not be a surprise to some, as it leaked ahead of its official Nintendo Direct announcement earlier. That doesn’t stop it from being another great play by Sega amid other announcements like its newly revealed Sonic the Hedgehog game and the remaster of Virtua Fighter 5.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is rolling its way to the Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be returning to the PlayStation Store

cyberpunk 2077 playstation store back on ps

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: What to expect

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: When it starts and where to watch

Breath of the Wild

The best wireless keyboards for 2021

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Best Prime Day Razer deals 2021: What to expect

best wireless mice razer viper ultimate

Best Prime Day 2021 PS4 deals: What to expect

Playstation 4 Controller

Best cheap PlayStation deals for June 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: Everything you need to know

RX 6800

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Best Prime Day gaming deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals 2021: What to expect

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020