Nintendo has announced WarioWare: Get It Together!, a new entry in the WarioWare series. The game will feature more of the microgames that the series is known for, as well as the ability to tackle some microgames with character-specific abilities.

The game will feature a two-player mode, though it’s unknown whether players can party up online or whether the feature is couch co-op only. WarioWare: Get It Together! releases on September 10, and pre-orders open today.

The trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together! features a variety of new microgames for players to participate in. Rather than acting as a pair of faceless hands or other tools, as in previous series games, players will be able to control Wario and other characters directly as they complete a variety of silly tasks.

Each of the game’s microgames are just a few seconds long — even shorter than Mario Party‘s minigames — but they’re wildly unique and often funny. In the trailer, Wario can be seen helping a man take off his face mask, dodging falling bird poop, and squeezing toothpaste out of a tube.

Players will also be able to play as a variety of other characters from the WarioWare universe, each of whom has their own skill or ability that can help with microgame completion. For the first time in series history, two players can also play cooperatively with each other. It’s unclear whether all microgames can be played with two people or whether only certain games will support co-op.

WarioWare: Get It Together! releases September 10.

