Metroid Dread was announced today on the Nintendo Direct at E3 as the next installment to the Metroid series. Metroid Dread is releasing on the Nintendo Switch on October 8.

The trailer showed off classic Metroid gameplay with weapons to collect, traversing through large alien worlds and morphing into a ball. The trailer showed off a new armor set for Samus with a red, white, and blue color set. In Metroid Dread the trailer implies that Samus will be hunted by an android during your playthrough. If the android finds you and catches up to you it will be game over. There do seem to be ways to avoid getting caught by the android by using upgrades found in the game so players still have a fighting chance.

