As leaked mistakenly by Atlus earlier this month, Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on November 12. This launch date came attached to a trailer finally giving everyone a good look at the newest installment in the long-running Japanese role-playing game series.

The Shin Megami Tensei series is one of the biggest cult classic series in gaming. It is also the predecessor to its highly successful spinoff series, Persona, which ironically surpassed it in popularity thanks to Persona 4 and 5.

The trailer features our new nameless protagonist, a high school student thrown into a demonic desert world called Da’ath. He is then fused with a mysterious man, becoming the forbidden being Nabino. In this new form, he must fight in a war against gods and demons.

New demonic faces were shown as well, with more to be found in the full game, as Atlus reported that the game will feature over 200 demons.

The gameplay shown off is the usual for the Shin Megami Tensei series, with demon negotiations, weak points, and tons of character customization when it comes to leveling up.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will finally be summoned exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 12.

