  1. Gaming

Shin Megami Tensei 5’s new trailer shows off its new protagonist, release date

By

As leaked mistakenly by Atlus earlier this month, Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be launching for the Nintendo Switch on November 12. This launch date came attached to a trailer finally giving everyone a good look at the newest installment in the long-running Japanese role-playing game series.

The Shin Megami Tensei series is one of the biggest cult classic series in gaming. It is also the predecessor to its highly successful spinoff series, Persona, which ironically surpassed it in popularity thanks to Persona 4 and 5.

The trailer features our new nameless protagonist, a high school student thrown into a demonic desert world called Da’ath. He is then fused with a mysterious man, becoming the forbidden being Nabino. In this new form, he must fight in a war against gods and demons.

New demonic faces were shown as well, with more to be found in the full game, as Atlus reported that the game will feature over 200 demons.

The gameplay shown off is the usual for the Shin Megami Tensei series, with demon negotiations, weak points, and tons of character customization when it comes to leveling up.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will finally be summoned exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest character is Tekken’s Kazuya

super smash bros e3 character reveal kazuya

Mario Party Superstars collects boards and games from the series’ past

Mario Party Superstars

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remake of the first and second games

super monkey ball banana mania remake

Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be returning to the PlayStation Store

cyberpunk 2077 playstation store back on ps

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: What to expect

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: When it starts and where to watch

Breath of the Wild

The best wireless keyboards for 2021

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Best Prime Day Razer deals 2021: What to expect

best wireless mice razer viper ultimate

Best Prime Day 2021 PS4 deals: What to expect

Playstation 4 Controller

Best cheap PlayStation deals for June 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: Everything you need to know

RX 6800

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights