Skate 4 may not be coming any time soon, but at least we’re getting Skatebird this year. The irreverent skating game, where players play as the most radical birds to ever ride a board, has finally received a release date. A new trailer for Skatebird revealed during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event reveals that the game will be coming out on August 12, 2021.

Naturally, Skatebird lets players do everything you’d expect in a regular skating game. Players can perform tricks, flips, grinds, and other gnarly moves, similar to the Tony Hawk franchise, just with a tiny, radical bird. The twist here is that players can also flap their skater’s little wings for some extra hang time.

Players will also be able to deck their birds out in different gear, whether it’s a helmet, some goggles, or a sick leather jacket.

Today’s trailer for Skatebird revealed what players will be able to do outside of tearing up some vert. Players will be able to chat up some of the other skatebirds in the game’s world for guidance on tricks, or just some good old-fashioned goofs. If you had to be convinced that Skatebird has a sense of humor, there’s even a bird named Sam King wearing Splinter Cell hero Sam Fisher’s iconic goggles.

Skatebird is set to release on August 12, 2021, and will will be available on PC via Itch.io and Steam, while console players will be able to pick it up for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, or Amazon Luna.

