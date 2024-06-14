After 12 years, Juliet is coming back to kill some zombies in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, with a digital release now set for September 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In a trailer released Friday, Dragami Games showed off the gameplay and characters for this remake. Some changes are more obvious than others — the resolution has been increased, for example (4K at 60 frames per second for PS5, Xbox, and PC, and HD at 30 fps for the Switch). The whole game has been generally sped up, with shorter load times and a new Chained Hits Hunting system that increases attack speed when a player lands multiple hits in a row.

The action hack-and-slash game will also have two modes: Original, which is a version based on the original game, and RePOP, which uses pop-art damage effects to make it all appear less violent. Juliet is still tearing down hordes of zombies and demons with a chainsaw, but now hits generate sparkles and glowing hearts. You can see this new style in action in the trailer, which you can watch above.

Other changes include increasing the number of Juliet’s outfits to 30, adding more chainsaws with unique abilities, a real-time attack mode with six stages, and general balancing across the game. There are even features for newer players, like the ability to turn on auto quick-time events.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will only be available digitally at launch for $50, although Dragami says that a physical edition is coming at a later date.

The remake was announced back in 2022 by the original game’s executive producer, Yoshimi Yasuda, and the new studio, Dragami Games. Original game creators Suda51 and James Gunn are not involved with this remake.

