Lollipop Chainsaw remake trailer reveals release date with sparkly new mode

By

After 12 years, Juliet is coming back to kill some zombies in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, with a digital release now set for September 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In a trailer released Friday, Dragami Games showed off the gameplay and characters for this remake. Some changes are more obvious than others — the resolution has been increased, for example (4K at 60 frames per second for PS5, Xbox, and PC, and HD at 30 fps for the Switch). The whole game has been generally sped up, with shorter load times and a new Chained Hits Hunting system that increases attack speed when a player lands multiple hits in a row.

The action hack-and-slash game will also have two modes: Original, which is a version based on the original game, and RePOP, which uses pop-art damage effects to make it all appear less violent. Juliet is still tearing down hordes of zombies and demons with a chainsaw, but now hits generate sparkles and glowing hearts. You can see this new style in action in the trailer, which you can watch above.

Other changes include increasing the number of Juliet’s outfits to 30, adding more chainsaws with unique abilities, a real-time attack mode with six stages, and general balancing across the game. There are even features for newer players, like the ability to turn on auto quick-time events.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will only be available digitally at launch for $50, although Dragami says that a physical edition is coming at a later date.

The remake was announced back in 2022 by the original game’s executive producer, Yoshimi Yasuda, and the new studio, Dragami Games. Original game creators Suda51 and James Gunn are not involved with this remake.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Indiana Jones standing in the jungle.

Grab your fedora, whip, and pistol because Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is plotting a course to consoles soon. After being announced via a small teaser in 2021, we're now finally starting to put the pieces together on the mystery that is this new title from MachineGames. While many very popular and successful games have been inspired by the Indiana Jones film franchise, including Uncharted and Tomb Raider, Indy himself has yet to star in a true action-adventure game worthy of his legacy. Will this game be the one to remind audiences who the true pioneer of set-piece action and globe-trotting puzzle-solving is? Only time will tell, but we can at least guess based on all the clues we've unearthed.
Release date window
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released is scheduled for release sometime in 2024. Considering the slate of titles currently announced from first-party publishers, and how little we've seen of this game in comparison, we'd expect it to arrive in the last few months of the year. Of course, it could always slip into next year as well.
Platforms

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, coming from Xbox-owned MachineGames, will be an Xbox console exclusive and also be available on PC.
Trailers
Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Soldiers fight in a shopping plaza in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Now that the new Modern Warfare trilogy is complete, it's time for the Black Ops series to resurface. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will pick up where Cold War left off in the most ambitious entry in the series yet. The initial teases were as cryptic as the game's themes of truth, lies, and subterfuge. That hasn't stopped us from digging through all the footage and documents to shed some light on this year's blockbuster title. There are a lot of exciting changes on the way with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so we'll make sure you have all the necessary intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before release.
Release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Friday, October 25, 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Kingdom Hearts 4: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
kingdom hearts 4 nomura interview revelations 3 shibuya

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts titles are used to waiting extremely long times between mainline releases.

After Kingdom Hearts 2 on the PlayStation 2, the series veered into spinoff territory, with no proper sequel for the entire PS3 generation. Finally, in 2019, we got the long-awaited conclusion to what we would learn was the Dark Seeker Saga. However, in typical Kingdom Hearts fashion, the end of the saga was by no means the end of the story for Sora, Riku, Kairi, and all their Disney and Final Fantasy friends. A secret ending, boss, and DLC all pointed toward a new era on the horizon. The only question was how long it would take until we saw what it would be.

Read more