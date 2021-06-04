Shin Megami Tensei V looks like it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 11. The release date appears to have accidentally leaked on the official Japanese website for Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei is a long-running Japanese roleplaying game series by Atlus that is actually the predecessor to its hit series, Persona. Many of the games in the series are considered cult classics, including the recently remastered, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne.

The game’s website was mistakenly updated with information containing the release date, gameplay, and story details. Persona Central, which originally caught the leak, notes that the November 11 launch is expected to be a worldwide date, despite only appearing on the game’s Japanese website.

The leaked details state that the main character of the game will be a high school student that wanders into a demon-filled desert world called “Da’ath.” They fuse with a mysterious man and become the forbidden being called a “Nabino.” This leads the hero into the middle of a battle between gods and demons … a standard affair for the world of Shin Megami Tensei.

The game will reportedly feature over 200 demons, including returning favorites and new creations drawn by Masayuki Doi, a longtime character designer for the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series.

Like SMT titles before it, the gameplay involves the hero advancing through this new world by using their new demonic powers and gathering a party of demons to assist them. The leaked details note that the game will have multiple endings like previous games in the series.

A limited edition was also confirmed by the leak, but it isn’t known if it will be released outside of Japan.

