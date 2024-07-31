 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

My favorite Switch game of the year is already 25% off

By
Monkeys smash a robot in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.
Sega

It’s been a peculiar year for the Nintendo Switch. The system has gotten a new exclusive every month this year, but few heavy hitters. Remakes and ports have padded out 2024, while smaller experiments like Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition have filled the cracks in between. There’s few games this year that would rank on my list of all-time favorite Switch exclusives — except for one.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is that good, and if you don’t believe me, you can try it for yourself right now. Sega’s platformer is currently on sale during Nintendo’s summer Play Together sale, which cuts the price of several multiplayer games. Despite just launching in June, you can now get Banana Rumble for $37, which is a 25% discount.

Recommended Videos

Why is that such a great deal? Banana Rumble is something of a return to form for the Super Monkey Ball series. While the ball-rolling platformer was a hit in the Nintendo GameCube era, Sega wasn’t quite able to keep that momentum up in the decades following. Underwhelming installments like Banana Blitz stacked up over the years, as a steady stream of misses hurt the series’ reputation. Sega slowed its roll after 2014, only releasing a pair of middling rereleases. It felt like the series was on life support.

Monkeys race one another in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.
Sega

Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. The Switch exclusive Banana Rumble reignites the spark by doubling down on everything that made the GameCube entries great. It offers a suite of strong platforming levels filled with shortcuts. There’s once again an emphasis on speedy play and clever thinking to crack tricky stages like a puzzle. More crucial is the introduction of the spin dash, an ode to Sonic the Hedgehog that completely changes the game. With this feature, players can zip forward with a boost of speed. That entirely cracks speed strategies wide open, letting players launch off of ramps to skip chunks of levels. It’s immensely satisfying.

On top of that, Banana Rumble also functions as a fairly fun multiplayer game. Modes like Goal Rush make good use of the rolling concept to create tense competitive modes. Not all of them are winners. In fact, the multiplayer modes feel more like extras next to the polished 200 solo levels. Still, they add more value to the package, as does its level challenges, unlockable cosmetics, and more. It’s a robust Monkey Ball experience that’s a steal for under $40.

That’s not the only highlight of Nintendo’s latest sale. Nintendo Switch Sports is an underrated throwback to Wii Sports and it’s currently available for $28. Monster Hunter Rise‘s Deluxe Edition is only $16, while former Xbox exclusive Grounded is down to $24. And if you want to mourn the death of the Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games series, you can get the 2020 edition for $24. There’s plenty more deals where that came from too.

If you’ve been curious about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, now’s the time to give it a try. It restores the thrill of the GameCube installments, giving the Switch it’s best exclusive of the year. Play it before the holiday season rolls around, when you’ll be drowning in new Zelda and Mario Party games.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
The Nintendo Switch just got 2 surprise games — and they’re both worth grabbing
A teddy beat sits on an embroidery hoop in Stitch.

If you were unable to catch this week's Nintendo IndieWorld showcase, then you missed a surprisingly loaded show. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a May release date, WayForward showed off its Yars' Revenge revival, and Steamworld Heist 2 got an exciting reveal. In the midst of all those headlines, two smaller games were surprise released on the platform: Stitch and Sticky Business. Don't sleep on either of them, as they're both worth a purchase.

Both games are ports of previously released games, but both went a bit under the radar upon their original launch. Sticky Business modestly launched last summer on PC, whereas Stitch has actually been around since 2022 as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The latter even has an Apple Vision Pro version now that can be played in mixed reality. I can't blame anyone for missing either, but their Switch releases offer a good opportunity to catch up with some quiet hidden gems.

Read more
Every rumored video game console: Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 Pro and more
A PS5 sits on a table.

History would tell you that 2024 isn't a year where you should expect a lot of new game consoles. We're smack dab in the middle of a console generation and we've already seen the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S get upgrades during it. A wave of brand new consoles is likely four years away if the precedent set by previous generations holds up.

And yet, we're swimming in hardware rumors these days. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have rumored systems in the works. On top of that, we're on the verge of an early second generation for portable PCs like the Steam Deck. Companies like Lenovo and Asus are also plotting follow-ups to their own devices. It's a lot to keep track of, with scattered reports sharing rumors about the status of each. To help you stay on top of the news, we've rounded up every major gaming device that's currently in the works. You can expect to see some -- if not all -- of these in the next year.
Nintendo Switch 2

Read more
World of Goo 2 might just be the Nintendo Switch’s next must-own co-op game
A built structure in World of Goo 2.

When I sat down to demo World of Goo 2 at this year’s GDC, I noted to the developers on hand how surprising it was to see a sequel after so long. “It’s been, what? Ten years?” I said. I was very far off the mark: They noted that the original World of Goo launched in 2008. After playing a few levels (and having an existential crisis over time’s rapid passing), I’d find myself wondering how such an obvious slam dunk didn’t come sooner.

Like its predecessor, World of Goo 2 is a physics-based puzzle game where players craft structures from little, gooey critters. It presents a series of engineering challenges, as poorly built structures will topple under the weight of all those jiggly little pals. Rather than reinventing that concept entirely, World of Goo 2 adds some wild new ideas onto that stable structure that opens up its puzzle potential. The result is a chaotic co-op game that’s a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch.

Read more