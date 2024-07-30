 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games might be dead, producer says

By
Surfing Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.
Sega/Nintendo

The Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games series missed out on the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, and according to one former executive producer, it might signal the end of the franchise.

Lee Cocker, who worked at International Sports Multimedia (ISM), which was the official licensee of the rights through the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was sharing footage from his time working on the Mario and Sonic games on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn when he mentioned that the franchise “finished” with Mario & Sonic at the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020.

Recommended Videos

Cocker told Eurogamer that the decision to not renew the licensing deal was because the IOC wanted to look into other opportunities, specifically NFTs and esports.

“Basically the IOC wanted to bring [it] back to themselves internally and look at other partners so they would get more money,” Cocker said.

For the people that are asking there will be no @MarioSonicGames for @Paris2024 the franchise finished with #MarioAndSonic at the #OlympicGames @Tokyo2020 I know because I worked on all the games in the franchise. #Olympics #PARIS2024 #videogames #gaming #esports #Nintendo #Sega pic.twitter.com/o5OPEksF5G

&mdash; Lee Cocker (@leecocker) July 25, 2024

Those NFT and esports strategies appear to have come to fruition. In 2021, the IOC announced official NFTs that included copies of posters from previous Olympic games, mascots, and other virtual memorabilia. In 2024, the organization officially created the Olympic Esports Games, which is set to debut next year in Saudi Arabia and take place there over the next 12 years.

But the IOC hasn’t dropped video games entirely. It launched the free-to-play Olympics Go! Paris 2024 on PC, Android, and iOS, which has players compete in 12 sports. It’s developed by nWay Inc., the company IOC partnered with to sell NFTs. Previously, it released Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022, which also featured NFTs.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games was officially licensed by the IOC through ISM starting with the original entry for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. These are party games that usually release the year before the Olympics, so there have been additions for the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2020 games. Each is a party game that lets players use characters from both franchises to compete in Olympic-styled sports minigames. So yes, that means if there had been a 2024 version, we might’ve gotten a breakdancing minigame.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
A Sonic game that plays like Fall Guys is coming to mobile
A cinematic shot of Sonic in Sonic Rumble's announcement trailer.

Sega unveiled a new Sonic the Hedgehog game today, and it's a multiplayer game for mobile devices that's reminiscent of battle royale platformers like Fall Guys.

Titled Sonic Rumble, this battle royale game sees 32 players compete as they dash and jump their way through levels. Mediatonic's Fall Guys is the most immediate comparison to draw based on the gameplay briefly shown off in its reveal trailer, but Sonic Rumble does stand out with levels that feel uniquely tailored to the series' iconography and 2D platformer sections that call back to Sonic's roots. A lot of Sonic the Hedgehog characters appear to be playable and can be further customized with in-game items.

Read more
Netflix subscribers are getting five games, including Sonic Mania Plus
Sonic give a peace sign in an animation.

Netflix unveiled the lineup of games it plans to bring to its game catalog over the course of May. The ones that stand out the most are Sega's excellent Sonic Mania Plus and Askiisoft's violently satisfying action game Katana Zero.

Sonic Mania Plus is the definitive 2D Sonic game. Made by fan-game makers turned game developers, Sonic Mania Plus is equal parts a throwback to Sonic's Genesis games and a clever platformer for the modern day. It has been available on PC and consoles for years, but Netflix is finally giving players an official way to play it natively on mobile. Sonic Mania Plus is available through Netflix starting today, May 7.

Read more
World of Goo 2 might just be the Nintendo Switch’s next must-own co-op game
A built structure in World of Goo 2.

When I sat down to demo World of Goo 2 at this year’s GDC, I noted to the developers on hand how surprising it was to see a sequel after so long. “It’s been, what? Ten years?” I said. I was very far off the mark: They noted that the original World of Goo launched in 2008. After playing a few levels (and having an existential crisis over time’s rapid passing), I’d find myself wondering how such an obvious slam dunk didn’t come sooner.

Like its predecessor, World of Goo 2 is a physics-based puzzle game where players craft structures from little, gooey critters. It presents a series of engineering challenges, as poorly built structures will topple under the weight of all those jiggly little pals. Rather than reinventing that concept entirely, World of Goo 2 adds some wild new ideas onto that stable structure that opens up its puzzle potential. The result is a chaotic co-op game that’s a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch.

Read more