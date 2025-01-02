A new patent suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 might upscale games to 4K

Although the Nintendo Switch is undeniably a success, the console has its fair share of critics. The graphical prowess of Nintendo’s hybrid handheld couldn’t really compete with that of the Xbox or PlayStation, but a new patent suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 might not have that problem. This patent shows a system that could upscale resolution to as high as 4K — without native 4K textures.

The technology is similar to existing tools, like Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) or AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). In theory, Nintendo’s patent would make it possible to keep game sizes smaller while still achieving gorgeous scenery and gameplay. For example, a 1080p game might need 25GB of storage, while a 4K game might need 75GB. A Nintendo Switch cartridge can only store up to 32GB of data, so 4K is out — unless it’s artificially scaled up, according to analyst Laura Kate Dale.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is all but guaranteed to be backward compatible with existing games, so maintaining compatibility with existing cartridges makes sense. Next-gen games will only grow larger and more complex, so technology that addresses the cartridge bottleneck is an inevitability.

Documentation shows the patent was filed in 2023, but is only just now going public. With Nintendo’s self-appointed deadline of March 31, 2025, approaching, the company is running out of time to make an official announcement for the Switch 2. However, it’s likely going to happen sooner rather than later given the surge in leaks and rumors over the past few weeks.

Nintendo is famously litigious toward anything that encroaches on its properties — just look at Palworld — and likes to maintain control of the narrative. These leaks could lead to an earlier than planned reveal of the Switch 2. Great news for fans, but unfortunate for the company.

We still have little to no official information regarding the console, and Nintendo isn’t likely to hand that out until its own announcement. Take these rumors with some skepticism, and don’t cite them as fact just yet.