The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 pays homage to the Nintendo GameCube

Retroid has announced a successor to its original Pocket Flip handheld with the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, and it will be available for purchase sometime this spring. This little gadget looks like a fantastic on-the-go option for playing your favorite retro titles, although it lacks a secondary screen for DS games.

Retroid first announced the handheld on its Discord with a render, and it’s hard not to see the GameCube in its design. From the purple shell that closely resembles the original indigo to the bright yellow stick on the right-hand side, everything about this gadget feels like it should have Super Mario Sunshine on the display.

The Pocket Flip 2 improves on the original model by bringing the face buttons and the joysticks closer together. More importantly, Retroid has done away with the joystick sliders — a feature that raised the ire of many fans — and instead replaced them with recessed joysticks. The speakers have also been repositioned so your hands won’t cover them while you play, unlike the original model.

The render also shows the top-half of another handheld, teasing yet another addition to Retroid’s lineup. The company hasn’t said anything about this one, but its appearance alone has been enough to get the rumor mill going.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know. Retroid hasn’t provided details about the specs of the Pocket Flip 2, so we don’t know what level of power to expect — but it’s likely going to be able to handle retro emulation without breaking a sweat, and possibly even run a few more modern titles.

We’ll have to wait until Retroid provides more information, likely closer to the launch date. If you already own a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or a similar handheld, the Retroid probably won’t offer anything new — but if you don’t have one and you want a good on-the-go option, the Retroid will be a lot friendlier toward your wallet.