 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 pays homage to the Nintendo GameCube

By
Mario cleans gunk in Super Mario Sunshine.
Nintendo

Retroid has announced a successor to its original Pocket Flip handheld with the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, and it will be available for purchase sometime this spring. This little gadget looks like a fantastic on-the-go option for playing your favorite retro titles, although it lacks a secondary screen for DS games.

Retroid first announced the handheld on its Discord with a render, and it’s hard not to see the GameCube in its design. From the purple shell that closely resembles the original indigo to the bright yellow stick on the right-hand side, everything about this gadget feels like it should have Super Mario Sunshine on the display.

Recommended Videos

The Pocket Flip 2 improves on the original model by bringing the face buttons and the joysticks closer together. More importantly, Retroid has done away with the joystick sliders — a feature that raised the ire of many fans — and instead replaced them with recessed joysticks. The speakers have also been repositioned so your hands won’t cover them while you play, unlike the original model.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/HSYWsBuUnw

&mdash; Retroid Pocket Official (@Retroid0fficial) February 14, 2025

The render also shows the top-half of another handheld, teasing yet another addition to Retroid’s lineup. The company hasn’t said anything about this one, but its appearance alone has been enough to get the rumor mill going.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know. Retroid hasn’t provided details about the specs of the Pocket Flip 2, so we don’t know what level of power to expect — but it’s likely going to be able to handle retro emulation without breaking a sweat, and possibly even run a few more modern titles.

We’ll have to wait until Retroid provides more information, likely closer to the launch date. If you already own a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or a similar handheld, the Retroid probably won’t offer anything new — but if you don’t have one and you want a good on-the-go option, the Retroid will be a lot friendlier toward your wallet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best PlayStation 5 games of 2024: Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and more
Best PS5 Games of 2024

For the first time in the PlayStation 5's lifespan, Sony couldn't rely on surefire bets from beloved series like God of War or Marvel's Spider-Man to keep players invested throughout 2024. It was up to lesser-known PlayStation franchises and third-party developers to craft the brunt of Sony's 2024 exclusive.

2024 wasn't all smooth sailing for Sony due to the failure of Concord. Thankfully, there were plenty of bright spots as underrated PlayStation series came into their own, and companies like Konami and Square Enix delivered much-needed console exclusives. Astro Bot has cemented itself as PlayStation's latest mascot, and Helldivers is a top-tier live service IP. On PS5 only, we saw games like Final Fantasy VII and Silent Hill 2 reimagined for a new generation. Plus, PlayStation also decided to introduce Horizon to a younger demographic of gamers and incubate some potential new series with Shift Up and Team Ninja.

Read more
The Game Awards 2024: Here’s the complete list of winners
Key art for The Game Awards 2024.

To cap off 2024, The Game Awards saw some of the year's biggest and best games -- like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Black Myth: Wukong -- fight for Game of the Year and several other prestigious awards. Astro Bot ended up being the game that came away with that top honor. That was far from the only award of the night, though. To help you keep track of all the winners of The Game Awards 2024, we created this list. Check it out to see if your favorite game of 2024 won an award!

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream -Thursday, December 12 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)
Game of the Year

Read more
You’ll never have to use the 2K Launcher for Steam games again
BioShock promo art featuring the menacing Big Daddy in their armored suit.

As part of a growing trend among publishers, 2K Games has removed its launcher from "every game that used it" on Steam and Epic.

2K announced the change on a support page last month, and the launcher was removed on November 18. An update was pushed out on Monday to ensure it's gone, so if you want to hop into a 2K game on Steam or Epic, you'll no longer have to deal with the extra step of going through a launcher.

Read more