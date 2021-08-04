  1. Gaming

Jet Set Radio’s Beat guest stars in Super Monkey Ball Mania

By

Beat from the Jet Set Radio series will make a guest appearance in the upcoming game, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Beat can be unlocked through normal gameplay and does not require any microtransactions. In a reveal trailer, we saw Beat inside the classic monkey ball traversing through courses to reach the goal.

Beat is originally from Jet Set Radio and its fan-favorite sequel Jet Set Radio Future. He is so far the first cameo guest that was announced for the new Super Monkey Ball game, although we can likely expect to hear more announcements as we get closer to the game’s release. When using Beat as a character, the game will change the collectible bananas into spray cans. This is a nice nod to the Jet Set Radio series where spray cans are collectible items.

Beat announced as an unlockable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will have a plethora of iconic guests with more being announced in the upcoming weeks. Besides BeatSuper Monkey Ball: Banana Mania announced that AiAi, YanYan, Doctor, GonGon, Baby, and MeeMee will be on the main roster of the game. It has not been confirmed if the guest characters will be from games in the Sega umbrella, or if we might see other characters from different franchises and other publishers.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remake and combination of the first three Super Monkey Ball games with a new story mode. It will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 on October 5.

Editors' Recommendations

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remake of the first and second games

super monkey ball banana mania remake

Sega classics Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe free on Steam for a limited time

jet set radio among sega classics free on steam hd release

Jet Set Radio HD review: Anything less than the best is a felony, and JSR is the best

jet set radio xbox 360

Where are Sega’s games? Phantasy Star Online 2, Yakuza 5, and Anarchy Reigns all absent from Sega’ E3 line up

where are segas games phantasy star online 2 yakuza 5 and anarchy reigns all absent from sega e3 line up yauza

Best cheap gaming deals for August 2021

father and son playing video games

Weird West is a western RPG that lets players pick their poison

A dark ritual taking place in the game Weird West.

Fortnite challenge: Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack

Coral Cove in Fortnite.

Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda expansion launches in August

Black Panther in War for Wakanda.

Everything announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase

A cat sits in a dark tunnel in Stray.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Fortnite challenge guide: Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake

Camera at Lazy Lake in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures

Igniting a player in Fortnite.

The best cheap Razer deals for August 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced