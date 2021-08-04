Beat from the Jet Set Radio series will make a guest appearance in the upcoming game, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Beat can be unlocked through normal gameplay and does not require any microtransactions. In a reveal trailer, we saw Beat inside the classic monkey ball traversing through courses to reach the goal.

Beat is originally from Jet Set Radio and its fan-favorite sequel Jet Set Radio Future. He is so far the first cameo guest that was announced for the new Super Monkey Ball game, although we can likely expect to hear more announcements as we get closer to the game’s release. When using Beat as a character, the game will change the collectible bananas into spray cans. This is a nice nod to the Jet Set Radio series where spray cans are collectible items.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will have a plethora of iconic guests with more being announced in the upcoming weeks. Besides Beat, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania announced that AiAi, YanYan, Doctor, GonGon, Baby, and MeeMee will be on the main roster of the game. It has not been confirmed if the guest characters will be from games in the Sega umbrella, or if we might see other characters from different franchises and other publishers.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remake and combination of the first three Super Monkey Ball games with a new story mode. It will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 on October 5.

