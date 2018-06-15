Digital Trends
8Bitdo’s tiny wireless Nintendo Switch controllers opt for nostalgic colors

Gabe Gurwin
Third-party gaming accessories manufacturer 8Bitdo offers a number of different controllers for everything from the Super Nintendo to the PC, but its new line of gamepads look like they could be the next must-have item for those who play the Nintendo Switch on the go.

Shown to CNET at E3 2018, the 8Bitdo Zero 2 controller is designed to mimic the colors of the Game Boy Pocket from the 1990s, and it features a directional pad, four face buttons, “select” and “start” buttons, and even motion controls. For games like Octopath Traveler, it’s a smaller and stylish alternative to the Joy-Con controllers, but they can also act as your third or fourth controllers in case you have to play a four-person Mario Kart 8 Deluxe match in a hurry.

Larger controllers are also available if you want a more traditional setup, including the N30 Pro 2, which is similar in shape to the DualShock 4, as well as the SN30 GP, which looks like a Super Nintendo gamepad. In addition to the Switch, they all work on the PC, Mac, and Android.

If you’re interested in using a controller for a separate system on Nintendo Switch, 8Bitdo also has a product for you. The Wireless USB adapter allows you to use the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (the later models), Wii, and Wii U controllers on the Switch. We’re not completely sure why you wouldn’t just want a Switch Pro Controller for you at-home gaming, but perhaps your old PlayStation 3 pad has brought you good luck! If you’re using the DualShock 4 controller, you still get vibrations as well as motion-control support.

8Bitdo hasn’t announced the cost or release date of the gamepads yet. The company offers several game-inspired devices to keep your other technology “on-brand,” as well. It sells speakers designed to look like old Nintendo buttons, as well as a USB hub that looks like a directional pad. The latter is particularly interesting, as it takes up less space than a traditional hub and will only set you back $15.

Have you purchased any third-party accessories for the Nintendo Switch? What is your favorite and which would you recommend to your friends? Let us know in the comments!

