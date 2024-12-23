New Elder Scrolls mod adds more than 160 new quests to Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t coming anytime soon, despite how badly we all want it. Even Avowed — the next closest thing to an Elder Scrolls game we’re likely to see — isn’t out until mid-February. If you need something to tide you over, a new mod for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind adds a huge amount of content to the game that makes it worth firing up this 22-year-old gem.

Abecean Shores, a section of the much-larger and still unfinished Project Cyrodiil, is now available. If you recognize the name, then you’ll probably be able to guess the setting: the shores of Cyrodiil, the Imperial homeland and the setting for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The mod creators have added a truly ridiculous amount of content into Morrowind, including more than 160 new quests, according to PCGamesN.

The factions you know and love are still present, including the Thieves Guild, Fighters Guild, and Mages Guild. The mod also introduces a few extra factions in the form of the Itinerant Priests and the Kingdom of Anvil.

The nearly three-minute long trailer shows off quite a few details. It’s designed to work seamlessly with the vanilla version of Morrowind, so you can travel back and forth from the expansion to the base game at nearly any time or level. The entire tileset has been rebuilt from scratch, so while the mod clearly shows the game’s age, it also looks better than it did when it first released two decades ago.

You can download this mod from Nexus Mods, but it isn’t quite a standalone; you’ll need a few other mods running alongside it for everything to go smoothly.

Abecean Shores is a work of art in many ways, but it also reflects the incredible amount of effort and dedication that went into creating something so massive and a community that will do whatever it takes to keep its favorite series alive.