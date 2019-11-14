After it was officially announced back in 2017, Microsoft released a new gameplay trailer for Age of Empires IV during the X019 presentation in London.

The new teaser for the upcoming title displays a battle set sometime during the middle ages with two civilizations duking it out — the Mongols and the English. As you can see in the trailer, both forces are facing off in an epic battle for supremacy, although it’s been teased that more civilizations will be added into the game. Age of Empires 4 is currently in development by Relic Entertainment with Xbox Game Studios serving as the game’s publisher.

In addition to Age of Empire IV receiving a new teaser trailer, Xbox also announced that this past June, it had opened a brand-new game studio called World’s Edge. With the company confirming that this studio will be devoted to creating new projects pertaining to the Age of Empires franchise. The newly formed studio is led by Shannon Loftis, the former head of Xbox Game Studios Global Publishing Group.

It is unknown when Age of Empires IV will officially launch as Microsoft has yet to unveil a launch window. However, Age of Empires IV will release on Windows 10 PCs, with an Xbox One or Xbox Scarlett port still up in the air.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition was also released on the Microsoft Windows Store and Steam today. With the remastered version of the critically-acclaimed real-time strategy game, which includes 4K resolutions and higher-resolution models, as well as a new single-player campaign not available in the original game nor its HD remaster titled The Last Khans. So, despite a release date for Age of Empires IV still yet to be announced, fans of the series can indulge in some new content while we wait for the next installment.

