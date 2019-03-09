Share

Dataminers who have been going through the files of the first balance update for Apex Legends have discovered some interesting clues on what could be coming next to the multiplayer Battle Royale shooter.

Two new weapons have been discovered in the Apex Legends game files, namely a flamethrower and a remote turret, as shared by Austin Scriver through the RealApexLeaks account on Twitter.

Unfortunately, not much else was revealed about the two new weapons. Appearing in the game files gives them a good chance of being added to Apex Legends soon, as the game’s first new gun, the Havoc energy rifle, was also first discovered by dataminers.

There is also a possibility that the two weapons, particularly the remote turret, will be part of the skills of a new hero. While they are both unlikely for Octane, the rumored new Apex Legends character who has a Stimpack ability, the remote turret may be related to Wattson, the other datamined but still largely unknown character. Wattson reportedly has an ability named Tesla Trap, which is likely an electric trap that will ensnare opponents, and a remote turret will go nicely with that.

In addition to the weapons, dataminers have also uncovered a significant number of files related to NPCs, or non-playable characters.

It appears that the NPCs will be able to use weapons, and may either be friendly or hostile to players. Some NPC names were also found, including Goliath, Marvin, and Spectre, and possibly generic NPCs such as Soldier and Pilot.

There are no clues on how Respawn Entertainment will add NPCs to Apex Legends. There is a possibility that they will be added to the tutorial to start the game, but it appears to be too much work just for a mode that most players will only use once. The NPCs may be added to certain points of the current King’s Canyon map, but there is also a chance that the studio is already planning the next map for the Battle Royale shooter.

Similar to other datamined information, these leaks should not be considered official until Respawn Entertainment announces the new weapons and the NPCs. Given that they are already included in the game files, the official announcement may be coming soon.