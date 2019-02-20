Digital Trends
Apex Legends adds its first new gun, the Havoc energy rifle

Steven Petite
Apex Legends has only been out for a couple of weeks, but it already has its first piece of new content. Teased earlier this week, the Havoc energy rifle is now available in the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.

Like some other weapons in the game, Havoc has a few novel properties. The trailer showed off Havoc’s alternate fire mode. By default, it’s a fully automatic energy rifle, which brings the number of assault rifles to four. Similar to the R-301 Carbine and VK-47 Flatline, the Havoc can switch to a semi-automatic firing mode. Though it does need a mod, called the Selectfire Receiver, in order to do so.

However, it’s a bit different and an arguably cooler alternate fire mode. As it uses energy ammo, the semi-automatic firing mode is more of a charge beam, as shown off in the video. It also seems more practical as a single-shot weapon, given that each trigger pull automatically hits exactly where you’re aiming, instantly. Hence the need to pick up the mod.

Havoc is also compatible with the Turbocharger mod typically used with our favorite LMG Devotion. Turbocharger automatically allows the energy rifle to fire at its highest speed, eliminating the charge time to get going as you unload a clip.

As with all Apex Legends guns, it will be helpful to attach scopes to Havoc for precise aiming, as shown in the trailer. Havoc’s look can be modified with skins found in Apex Packs (loot boxes) either through leveling up or spending real cash.

Apex Legends has become a major player in the increasingly crowded battle royale genre rather quickly. In its first week available as a free-to-play experience, 25 million users tried Apex Legends, with concurrent player counts in the millions as well. The team-oriented battle royale has proven to be a big hit thanks to its fun spin on battle royale features.

We’ve put together several Apex Legends guides to help you outlast the competition. For starting tips, make sure to check out our beginner’s guide. We also have a loot locations guide, weapons guide, and characters guide to help you choose your legend.

