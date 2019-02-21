Digital Trends
Gaming

The best weapons in Apex Legends

The best guns in Apex Legends for obliterating the competition

Steven Petite
By
apex legends best weapons 20190204223932

Picking up one of the best weapons in a round of Apex Legends can mean the difference between elimination or walking away a champion. With so many classes of guns available and different weapons that fall under each, it can be fairly difficult to determine which are the most ideal. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you!

The best weapons in Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, you have to scavenge for all of your gear, as you start out with nothing but an empty backpack. You can carry two guns at one time, but if you stay alive through multiple phases, you’re likely to come across many, many more.

That means you have a decision to make about the weapons you bring into battle. We’ve put together a guide detailing each of the guns currently available in Apex Legends and offer our recommendations within each gun class.

Pistols

apex legends best weapons 20190207115144

Apex Legends currently has four pistols. Generally, pistols are available in excess and they’re often the first weapon you’ll find when you drop. Obviously, you’ll want to pick them up when you don’t have any other weapons, but they’re typically the first to be replaced when finding a different class of weapon.

That said, the Wingman is quite a bit more powerful than the other two. The Wingman uses heavy ammo and deals a whopping 45 damage with each body shot and double that if you strike the head. It’s not the easiest gun to use because of it’s slow, deliberate firing, but if you attach an Optic scope you can have an easier time with it.

The Mozambique, meanwhile, fires shotgun shells, meaning it only works up close and only has a three-round magazine by default. Again, it deals 45 damage with body shots. So if you land three shots on an opponent, you can drop them in a hurry.

Apex Legends‘ more conventional pistols, the RE-45 and P2020, carry more ammunition per magazine but do measly damage (less than 20 even if you get a headshot). Unlike the Mozambique and Wingman, you’ll most certainly want to swap the RE-45 and P2020 once you find a long gun.

SMGs

apex legends best weapons 20190207114701

There are three submachine guns to be found, and one of them you should pay particular attention to. The Prowler Burst PDW is technically an SMG but it also doesn’t spray as wildly as the other two, making it better for longer ranges. The PDW deals the most damage of the SMGs (thanks to heavy ammo) and can be fitted with scopes and extended mags. Each trigger pull shoots five rounds. With a steady hand, you can take down enemies really quick with the PDW.

The other two SMGs, the Alternator and R-99, are more equipped for mid to short range encounters. Both boast a fast rate of fire and adequate damage. But neither will take down an opponent with a single clip unless you have great aim. The main benefit of the Alternator and R-99 is that they use light ammo, which is the most easily found type of bullets in Apex Legends.

LMGs

apex legends best weapons 20190207114729

Apex Legends currently has two light machine guns. If you’re deciding between LMGs or SMGs, we recommend going with either LMG due to the hefty magazines and increased damage. Our favorite is Devotion, which also happened to be one of the best guns in Titanfall 2. Devotion has a huge 44-round magazine that empties quicker the longer you hold the trigger. It uses energy ammo, which can be hard to find.

The M600 Spitfire actually does more damage per bullet than Devotion and is easier to handle. The Spitfire fires slower, though. You can’t go wrong with either LMG but we prefer the Devotion overall.

Assault Rifles

apex legends best weapons 20190207114611

You’ll encounter four different assault rifles in Kings Canyon. You can’t really go wrong with any of them, but our personal favorite so far is the VK-47 Flatline. It uses heavy rounds and has a 20-round magazine. Like other rifles and machine guns, it helps to get an extended magazine and attach a scope for accuracy. It’s fully automatic, so it’s great for shooting at both moving and stagnant targets.

The Havoc energy rifle, the first post-launch gun to enter Kings Canyon, is a close second to the VK-47, mainly due to its awesome single shot mod. While fully automatic by default, the Selectfire Receiver can turn it into a hitscan rifle that fires devastating beams of energy. It packs a punch as an automatic weapon, too, and rivals the VK-47 with the Turbocharger mod equipped.

The R-301 Carbine uses light rounds and isn’t as powerful as the other two assault rifles, but it is highly accurate and easy to use. The Hemlok Burst AR is the most powerful assault rifle you can find. With a burst firing pattern, the Hemlok shoots three rounds in quick succession. Some might prefer the Hemlok over the Flatline, especially if you have great aim.

Shotguns

apex legends best weapons 20190207114802

There are four shotguns in Kings Canyon. All of the shotguns, by nature, are meant for close quarters combat, so you should always have a weapon for mid to long range firing to complement the shotgun.

The Mastiff, though limited in quantity, is by far the most powerful shotgun in the game. If you run into a player close range with the Mastiff, you can take them down in one deadly boom. It only holds four rounds but if you’re close enough to your target, this doesn’t really matter at all — you won’t need all of them.

The Peacekeeper is the mid-tier shotgun that has a wide spray with each trigger pull. It deals a ton of damage as well, but not as much as the Mastiff. Still, the six rounds it holds in its chamber are more than enough to take down even heavily shielded enemies from up close.

The EVA-8 Auto fires faster than the other two shotguns but deals about half as much damage per shot as the Peacekeeper. You’ll want to swap it out for the Peacekeeper or Mastiff if you find them. That said, you can still do plenty of damage with eight rounds before having to reload.

The Mozambique, meanwhile, only has a three-round magazine by default. It’s the least powerful shotgun, but it’s quicker and easier to use than the others due to it being modeled more like a pistol.

Sniper Rifles

apex legends best weapons 20190207114749

There are four sniper rifles in Apex Legends, and your success with each one largely relies on how good you are at picking enemies off at long range. No matter which sniper rifle you use, they are the best weapons for long range combat. So if you find yourself camping in the bushes or atop buildings frequently, having a sniper rifle, especially with a zoom-capable sight, can really come in handy.

The best sniper rifle, the Kraber .50 CAL, is second to only the Mastiff in headshot damage. Less accurate body shots can also take down enemies with just a few hits. The reason why the Kraber .50 CAL is the best, besides the damage, is that what you see is what you get.

Unlike the other snipers, you don’t need to pick up attachable scopes. It already has a sight attached that lets you zoom up to 10x. The only downside of the Kraber is that it only holds a max of eight rounds. Accuracy is key.

Since the Kraber is hard to find, you shouldn’t discount the other three snipers. The Triple Take is sort of like a burst rifle. It fires three shots with one pull, which significantly ups its damage if all three energy ammo bullets hit.

The other two sniper rifles are similar to one another. The Longbow DMR and G7 Scout are easier to find, with the DMR being the better of the two. The Longbow DMR uses heavy ammo and has a decent rate of fire and damage. The G7 Scout is about half as powerful as the Longbow, but it uses the easy to find light ammo and holds more rounds.

For beginners and those who aren’t super accurate, the G7 Scout is probably the better option. Once you start getting on target, though, you’ll want to swap the G7 for the Longbow all day.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best processors for gaming
Up Next

SpaceX just nailed its most challenging Falcon 9 rocket landing to date
apex legends new gun havoc energy rifle
Gaming

Apex Legends adds its first new gun, the Havoc energy rifle

Respawn added the first piece of new content to Apex Legends, the Havoc energy rifle. It's available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. The fully automatic rifle can be modded to shoot single-shot energy beams.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends dataminers discover upcoming characters and weapons

Dataminers have discovered code in Apex Legends that refers to characters named Octane and Wattson, and weapons named the Havoc Rifle and the L-Star EMG. Octane is believed to have a Stim Pack ability, while Wattson has the Tesla Trap.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ea risks sucking the soul out of titanfall developer respawn with apex legends entertainment03
Gaming

Here's our Champion's guide to picking the best character in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' use of heroes with different abilities helps separate it from other battle royale games. To help you choose your legend, we've put together a legend guide detailing their abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.
Posted By Steven Petite
Apex Legends Beginner's Guide
Gaming

Become a champion with our beginner's guide to Apex Legends

Jumping into Apex Legends for the first time? Need help becoming a champion? Our Apex Legends beginner's guide has 15 tips and tricks that will hopefully help your team make it into the champion's circle.
Posted By Steven Petite
most anticipated games of 2019 devil may cry 5
Gaming

Everything we know about Devil May Cry 5, including characters and combat

Devil May Cry 5 is just around the corner, and is the first game in the original series since Devil May Cry 4 in 2008. Here is everything we know about the game, including its playable characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on
Gaming

Samsung Galaxy S10 optimizations make it great for Fortnite

Samsung's new line of Galaxy S10 devices have been optimized for gaming. All three offer improved support for the Unity engine and the S10 Plus also offers vapor chamber cooling, similar to the Xbox One X.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
what is the madden curse madden19 cover feature
Gaming

Did Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse -- and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Destiny 2 warmind sleeper simulant guide finish
Gaming

Need help getting the Sleeper Simulant in Destiny 2? We’ve got you covered

The Sleeper Simulant is one of the coolest new Exotic weapons you can unlock in the Warmind expansion of Destiny 2, but it's an involved process that will take awhile. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

Want to trick out your PlayStation 4? These themes will get you started

Personalize your gaming experience with some of our favorite themes for the PlayStation 4, including free, paid, static, and dynamic options. Fan-favorite third-party and exclusive games are also included.
Posted By Will Fulton
how to unlock the k pop skin in fortnite samsung s10 plus 2 1
Gaming

Fortnite squads up with Ninja, Chan, and Samsung for exclusive K-pop skin

The Galaxy S10 Plus has features that make it great for mobile gaming and just like last year, Fortnite and Samsung have joined forces to bring an exclusive K-pop skin to the phone. Here's how you can get it.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
htc vive focus plus announcement image converted using ifftoany
Virtual Reality

HTC Vive Focus Plus makes it easier for developers to port PC content

HTC Vive has announced the Vive Focus Plus headset. The upgraded stand-alone headset makes use of "six degrees of freedom" support in controllers for a PC-like virtual reality experience.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin