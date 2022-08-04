Ahead of the start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted on August 9, EA and Respawn Entertainment went into more detail about the new Legend coming to the game at the start of the season. Her name is Vantage, and she’s shaping up to be a deadly sniper with an adorable bat companion.

Vantage’s backstory, which we got to see a bit of in July, consists of her growing up alone with her mother on the ice planet of Pagos. Her mother is secretly an escaped prisoner, and when Vantage almost dies exploring an abandoned ship, her mother has to turn herself in so she can get medical help for her daughter. Following this, Vantage enters the Apex Games in order to spread awareness about her mother’s capture and eventually free her one day.





Vantage’s passive ability is called Spotter’s Lens. With that, she can scan an enemy’s Legend name, team size, range, and shield rarity from a distance. Her Tactical Ability is called Echo Relocation, and she can use it to send Echo to a spot on the map before jetpacking to it. Thankfully, Respawn developers confirmed that players can’t kill Echo, so players don’t have to worry about putting this cute companion in danger.



Her Ultimate ability is called Sniper’s Mark, and it’s one of the most unique ones in the game. Vantage summons her custom sniper rifle with Sniper’s Mark. It has five bullets, and if she hits an enemy with it, Vantage will highlight their squad for ten seconds. Damage from her sniper rifle and allies scales up with consecutive hits, and all the shots don’t need to be made at once, so Vantage can be quite deadly if a player knows how to use her properly.



Apex Legends is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Season 14: Hunted begins August 9.

