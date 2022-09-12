 Skip to main content
Fall Guys adds Star Trek, Aliens, and Hatsune Miku in its new season

DeAngelo Epps
By

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout announced its next season today, taking the beans where no bean has gone before. Season 2 of the recently gone free-to-play platform-party battle royale is moving the festivities to space in Satellite Scramble. The update will bring some major collaborations to the game, from Star Trek to Hatsune Miku.

Fall Guys Season 2: Satellite Scramble follows a tale of the game’s bean mascots leaving their home planet (home of the Blunderdome) behind in search of “intergalactic frontiers.” The new season brings more cosmic maps, minigames, aesthetics, costumes, challenges, and more to the title. The minigames are said to be space-themed variations of previous Rounds present in Solo, Duo, and Squads playlists. These come along with all-new Rounds that debut with the upcoming season 2 launch event.

New confirmed Rounds include:

  • Tiptoe Finale
  • Starchart
  • Pixel Painters
  • Cosmic Highway
  • Hyperdrive Heroes
  • Hex-a-terrestrial
  • Space Race
  • Frantic Factory

Season 2 will bring Star Trek’s Spock, the Xenomorph from the Alien series, and Hatsune Miku to the game as skins. Each of these collaborations is unlockable in the upcoming 100-plus level battle pass, along with other space-themed costumes, emotes, and unlocks.

The journey beyond the stars begins with a launch event on September 15. This event comes with various unlockable rewards that players can get by earning points in the launch playlist, similar to the recent Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration event. These rewards include:

  • Space Bean Nickname: 200 Points
  • 200 Kudos: 300 Points
  • Satellite Explorer Nameplate: 500 Points
  • Space Icons Pattern: 800 Points
  • Satellite Backpack: 1000 Points

The new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout begins on September 15 with a special launch event. The game is free-to-download for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

