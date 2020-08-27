Fall Guys set itself up for success by launching for free on PlayStation Plus, but the response has been even greater than developer Mediatonic could have expected. As one of the most played games on Steam and PS4, as well as one of the highest viewed games on Twitch, Fall Guys is a bona-fide viral hit. It’s only available on PC and PS4, but developer Mediatonic plans on bringing Fall Guys to other platforms, hopefully with cross-platform support.

Right now, Fall Guys is restricted to the platform it’s on, so Steam works with Steam and PS4 works with PS4, but the two don’t cross. Thankfully, Mediatonic has addressed crossplay, saying that it should come to Fall Guys in the future. Here’s everything we know about Fall Guys cross-platform support, cross-save, and split-screen multiplayer.

Is Fall Guys cross-platform?

Let’s get the bad news out of the way: Fall Guys doesn’t support cross-platform play right now. It should come in the future, though. Developer Mediatonic has been vocal about its desire to bring crossplay to Fall Guys as soon as possible. On the Fall Guys support page, Mediatonic writes that it’s “something we really want to do in the future,” and urges fans to reach out on Discord if they want the feature. Building upon that, lead designer Joe Walsh mentioned crossplay specifically as a feature the team was looking into on a recent episode of the MinnMax Show.

The only question is when. Mediatonic hoped Fall Guys would be a success launching on PlayStation Plus, mirroring the trajectory of Rocket League. And it worked, with Fall Guys gathering more than 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours. At the time of writing, it’s one of the most played games on Steam, too, beating out Team Fortress 2 and Rocket League, among others. Although server and bug fixes filled the patch notes for the first few weeks, it seems Mediatonic is finally getting around to adding more features to the game, as well as expanding it to other platforms.

Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing website, has secured publishing rights for a mobile port of Fall Guys in China. Dataminers also found the Switch SDK plugin in the Steam version of the game. If Mediatonic takes any notes from Apex Legends, we could see cross-platform support launch alongside the mobile and Switch versions of the game. As Mediatonic reiterated to Digital Trends, though, the team is “focusing [its] efforts on PC and PS4” right now. Psyonix brought Rocket League to Xbox One seven months after it launched on PS4 and PC. Hopefully, Fall Guys will follow a similar release cycle.

Cross-save and cross-progression

Mediatonic has addressed cross-platform play, but it hasn’t addressed cross-saves. Although there isn’t any story progress that you could carry between platforms, there are cosmetics. Hopefully when crossplay launches — and it likely will, at some point — we’ll see cross-progression, too. Games like Fortnite show the importance of having access to in-game purchases across platforms, and if Fall Guys continues to be as popular as it is, cross-progression should work its way into the game.

What about split-screen?

Split-screen multiplayer isn’t supported in Fall Guys right now, either. Like cross-platform support, Mediatonic has addressed split-screen support. In a Reddit AMA prior to launch, Joe Walsh confirmed that split-screen was in the works, but that the team “had to cut it in order to get the game finished in time.” In the same post, Walsh wrote that split-screen multiplayer is one of the most requested features for Fall Guys, so it’ll likely be in the game at some point.

