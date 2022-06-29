 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fall Guys cross-platform: How to invite friends to games

Jesse Lennox
By

Fall Guys has gone free-to-play on all systems, meaning the number of new players loading up into matches and experiencing this wild party game is bigger than ever. Taking control of a little bean character racing, competing, and fighting to the end to claim the coveted crown, this unpredictable game has proven to be a great game on every system. Plus, being completely dependent on other players to play, having it come to every major console just makes it that much easier to find games.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Fall Guys

  • Epic Games account

Even though Fall Guys is, at its core, competitive, you can still invite and play with all your friends no matter if you're on Switch and they're on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. However, unlike inviting friends in games where you're all on the same console, inviting friends who play on different platforms can be a bit tricky. Fall Guys tries to make it easy, but it still takes a few steps. Here's a full guide on how to invite your friends on all platforms for a round of Fall Guys.

A blue bean inviting friends.

How to add cross-platform friends in Fall Guys

No matter which console you're on, there are just a few steps you need to take in order to start up a party and invite friends on different platforms.

Step 1: Either create or log in to your Epic Games account. You will be prompted to do this automatically the first time you boot up Fall Guys.

Step 2: Once in the game, hit the button to Open Party. Here's the button for each system:

  • PlayStation 4 or 5: Touchpad
  • Xbox One or Series: View button
  • Switch: Minus button
  • PC: Shift + F3

Step 3: After choosing a slot to invite someone to, this will bring up your friends list, but not your console's friends list — this is your Epic Games friends list.

A friends list in fall guys.

Step 4: If you aren't already Epic Games friends with who you want to play with, search their name in the top search bar and then hit Add friend when you find them.

Step 5: Once added, you can simply hit the Invite button beside their name to invite them to your game.

Step 6: Wait for them to join you, then get out there and win that crown!

Editors' Recommendations

How to get the most battery life out of your Samsung Galaxy A phone

Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Red, green, flashing: What do my Shark vacuum’s lights mean?

The Shark Rotator vacuum in action.

Best GPU deals for July 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best wireless mouse deals for July 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best External Hard Drive Deals for Prime Day (and July 2022)

A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

Best Verizon new customer deals for July 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for July 2022

Fios TV Package

Best Alienware deals for July 2022

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

Best 3D printer deals for July 2022

best 3d printer deals featured image

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for July 2022

Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.

Best wireless keyboard deals for July 2022

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best Mac Mini deals for July 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Best Buy laptop deals for July 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2