After various leaks pointing toward a new Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the blue blur is now officially arriving. From Thursday, August 11, until Monday, August 15, Fall Guys is getting a Sonic event where players can dress up and take on Sonic-inspired levels.

FALL GUYS x SONIC - Bean Hill Zone GAMEPLAY

Fall Guys is a free-to-play battle royale that takes the genre in a more puzzle, party game, and platformer direction. That makes it a a particularly good fit for Sonic the Hedgehog. The collaboration comes with various outfits, nameplates, and levels all ripped right out of Mobius (the fictional planet that the Sonic universe takes place on).

Fall Guys is getting five Sonic-themed outfits as part of the event.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Super Sonic

Miles “Tails” Prower

Knuckles the Echidna

Doctor Eggman

There are also free unlockable nameplates and other goodies that can be claimed by completing special missions called “Bean Hill Zone” level tasks. These entail collecting as many rings as possible to unlock the corresponding rewards, which include:

Bean Hill Zone” Nameplate: 200 Points

200 Kudos: 400 Points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit: 600 Points

400 Kudos: 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers: 1,000 Points

There’s also the Bean Hill Zone itself, which is a fresh level largely inspired by Sonic’s most famous level, Green Hill Zone. Like past Fall Guys levels, this is a collection arena where players fight against one another in hopes of collecting enough of a certain item in order to qualify.

Fall Guys‘ new Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration begins on Thursday, August 11, and lasts until Monday, August 15. Make sure to save your weekend time if you want to get in on this one before it’s over.

Editors' Recommendations