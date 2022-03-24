  1. Gaming

Apex Legends Warriors event brings back beloved Control mode

Emily Morrow
By

Apex Legends is getting its second event in season 12. Titled Warriors, the collection event brings the return of the fan-favorite Control mode, a variety of new skins, a brand-new Crypto heirloom, and more. The event will start on March 29 and run until April 12, giving players two weeks to grab all the cosmetics they want and reexperience the magic of Control.

Control is back, but only for the duration of the event. The mode will include a new zone to fight in called Caustic Treatment from Kings Canyon. The zone has been updated for the special 9-versus-9 mode with new ziplines for increased mobility, structures for added cover, and skydive launchers to help players reposition themselves. The zone takes advantage of Caustic Treatment’s natural flow and defensibility to prompt the large-scale fights Control is known for.

Arena mode will also be getting a new map called Drop-Off, a battle zone that sits atop a tower overlooking a futuristic city. Players will be able to take advantage of interior and exterior zones to outplay their foes — as long as they don’t fall off the edge of the tower. The map is permanent and will remain in the Arena map pool after the event ends.

Warriors will come with 24 new limited-time cosmetics, including a variety of legendary and epic skins for both legends and guns. The usual event reward tracker will display players’ progress through daily challenges. Collecting all 24 cosmetics grants Crypto’s new heirloom, the Biwon Blade. Players will also be able to purchase limited-edition cosmetic bundles from the in-game store.

Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection Event begins on March 29 and runs until April 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Demeo: PC Edition brings VR’s best-kept secret to the masses

Pieces move on a board in Demeo.

Gigabyte unveils new mini PC — can it rival the Mac Studio?

Gigabyte Brix Extreme mini PC.

New to investing? Try Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor for expert tips

motley fools stock advisor now our dream future doesn t have to be a

More 5nm chips are coming to power your future devices

A technician placing a CPU into a motherboard socket for a PC.

Dell powers up XPS 15 and 17 with Intel 12th-gen chips

Woman on couch with XPS 17 on her lap.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

Two Dell G15 Gaming Laptops side by side and placed on a dark background.

How visual effects shaped Free Guy’s GTA-inspired world

An "Oscars Week" badge on an image of Ryan Reynolds in 'Free Guy.'

Not buying a PlayStation 5 made Gran Turismo 7 better for me

Gran Turismo 7 played with a steering wheel.

iFixit’s Mac Studio teardown sheds light on storage mystery

An iFixit engineer tearing down Apple's Mac Studio by removing an SSD drive.

Instagram revives the chronological feed with half its heart

The new feed format selection system in Instagram app.

Everything we know about The Witcher 4

A talisman depicting a dog with glowing red eyes lays in the snow.

Should you buy a smart robot mop? Pros and cons

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop bundle -- $1,300, was $1,550 working together.

MSI’s new laptops have 12th-gen Intel, 165Hz refresh rates

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo in an office.