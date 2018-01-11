‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered’ is coming to PS4, Xbox One

In 2014, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players got to play Assassin’s Creed Unity, an ambitious entry in the Assassin’s Creed series held back by numerous technical problems and a boring story. Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 players, meanwhile, got to play Assassin’s Creed Rogue, a follow-up to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, centered on a Templar rather than an Assassin. It was nearly unanimously considered the better of the two games, and more than three years later, current-gen players will finally be able to play it.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is coming to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it comes with higher-resolution textures, new effects, all released expansions, the bonus missions “The Armor of Sir Gunn” and “The Siege of Fort de Sable,” and even an outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins protagonist Bayek.

For Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro owners, you’ll also be able to experience the game in 4K, though Ubisoft didn’t specify in the announcement as to whether this was native 4K or a form of upscaling.

Much like Black Flag before it, Rogue combined the series’ traditional stealth and action with naval combat, but instead of the sunny Mediterranean, it took players to the icy North Atlantic, along with River Valley and New York City. The prospect of killing Assassins is something we haven’t seen much of in the series before, save for the twist near the beginning of Assassin’s Creed III. Unlike that game’s Haytham Kenway, who was committed to killing the Assassins from the beginning, Rogue‘s Shay was initially an Assassin.

“After a dangerous mission gone tragically wrong, Shay turns his back on the Assassins who, in response, attempt to end his life,” the game’s official website reads. “Cast aside by those he once called brothers, Shay sets out on a mission to wipe out all who turned against him and ultimately become the most feared Assassin hunter in history.”

Assassin’s Creed Rogue takes place in the 18th century during the French and Indian War, just before the events of Assassin’s Creed III.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is out for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on March 20. We’re crossing our fingers for a Switch version, as well.