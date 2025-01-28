 Skip to main content
Atari’s limited-edition watch has a display that’s out of this world

Atari has teamed up with the watchmaker Nubeo to release a limited-edition, Asteroids-themed watch — and it’s indeed a swanky timepiece. It’s available for order now for $499 and is expected to begin shipping in early February. A watch like this would be a great gift for the retro gamer in your life, especially since only 700 will be manufactured.

With a look and feel that’s distinctly 1979, the watch face is represented by multiple rings and a spaceship in the center. The spaceship slowly rotates and fires a constant stream of lasers that represent the second hand, while a pair of UFOs on the other rings represent the minutes and the hour.

Colorful asteroids dot the watchface, printed with Swiss Super-LumiNova paint that results in a glow-in-the-dark effect. The asteroids move around the face throughout the day, too. If you didn’t know any better, you could almost swear a game of Asteroids was being played out on your wrist.

The Atari Asteroids limited edition watch.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The watch itself is 50mm in diameter and 16mm thick, so it’s a bit larger than the Apple Watch, though similar in size to the Galaxy Watch. It comes with a two-year warranty and is water resistant up to a whopping 21 atmospheres, or ATMs. For reference, that’s about 210 meters — although you probably shouldn’t swim that deep with this watch on.

This isn’t Atari’s first attempt at branching out. The company debuted the GameStation Go at CES 2025 and launched the Atari 7800+ late last year.

Curious? You’d better act fast. While there are five different colored bands to choose from, three colors — Nebula Blue, Nova Nightfall, and Plasma Pumpkin — are already sold out. Only the Supernova Red and Celestial Citrine are still available for purchase. You can pick one of these up yourself from Atari’s website.

