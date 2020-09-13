Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 is still a few months away, but its organizers have already decided that the speedrunning showcase will be an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AGDQ 2021 will not feature a live venue, as has traditionally been done in previous years, according to an update on the official Games Done Quick website. Instead, the event will be broadcast through a studio, with the speedrunners participating from within their homes.

With COVID-19 being a continuing concern, for the community's safety we have decided to move #AGDQ2021 to an online format with the same January 3rd-10th dates. For more info: https://t.co/umiMSaefOZ Game and select volunteer submissions will open September 24th! — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) September 12, 2020

AGDQ 2021 will keep its planned dates of January 3 to January 10, with interested participants requested to send in their submissions from September 24 to October 4. The full schedule of speedrunners is expected to be unveiled on November 9.

Fleet Fatales, the all-woman speedrunning event that is next in line in the series, is also going online-only from November 15 to November 21. It will be raising money for the Malala Fund, which aims to keep girls in the education system amid the ongoing crisis.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 raises $2.3 million

The pandemic also forced Summer Games Done Quick 2020 into an online-only event in August, but even without the energy from a live audience, it was still able to raise $2.3 million for the benefit of Doctors Without Borders. The money raised was less than the $3 million from last year’s SGDQ, but still an impressive amount given the changes that were needed to make SGDQ 2020 happen.

Fleet Fatales and AGDQ 2021 will hope to achieve the same success of SGDQ 2021, as participants will again be looking to attract donations for a good cause while continuing to push the limits of speedrunning in video games.

