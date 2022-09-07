 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Awesome Games Done Quick will be online-only in 2023

DeAngelo Epps
By

The Games Done Quick organization has announced the return of its charity speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick for its usual January time slot. However, the event will be online-only this year, rather than returning to the physical show it was pre-pandemic.

Awesome Games Done Quick is an event where speedrunners of different games and varieties join together to play in front of large audiences to help raise money for charity. The charities differ yearly, and this year’s is confirmed for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

While Awesome Games’ sister event, Summer Games Done Quick, returned to 2022 with an in-person physical event, it seems it is going a different route. In a press release, Games Done Quick confirmed that AGDQ will hit computer screens everywhere on January 8-15 in 2023, with an online-exclusive streaming marathon. This was the case during 2021 and 2022’s AGDQ, and 2021’s SGDQ as well.

No reason is cited as the purpose behind Games Done Quick’s choice to limit AGDQ to an online-only event. Despite this, the event has run smoothly in the past when it strayed from in-person festivities, so the shift should offer no basis for concern.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023, held in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation, is set to begin its highly celebrated 24 hours a day speedrunning marathon on January 8, 2023. The event will run from then until January 15, 2023. Anyone interested can catch all the action early next year on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. A schedule for the event will be released at a later date on the official Games Done Quick website.

Editors' Recommendations

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Ness from Earthbound.

After years of wishing, Persona games are coming to Nintendo Switch

Joker from Persona 5 Royal.

Here’s the full schedule of summer video game livestreams

Promotional art for Starfield.

I can’t stop thinking about Immortality, 2022’s most ambitious game

A woman stands outside in a city inImmortality.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for September 2022

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Valve is planning for a ‘next generation’ of Steam Deck with streaming in mind

The Steam Deck laying on a laptop.

Dead Island 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

soak sunshine slaughter first dead island 2 gameplay ann

Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best GPU deals for September 2022

An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.

The best gaming keyboards for 2022

A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting

Turn on these 6 accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part I before you start

A white arrow shows Joel where to go in The Last of Us Part I.

‘Wordle’ today, September 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#440)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Splitgate support to wind down as 1047 Games begins work on its next shooter

Shooting a portal in Splitgate.