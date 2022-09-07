Awesome Games Done Quick will be online-only in 2023

The Games Done Quick organization has announced the return of its charity speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick for its usual January time slot. However, the event will be online-only this year, rather than returning to the physical show it was pre-pandemic.

Awesome Games Done Quick is an event where speedrunners of different games and varieties join together to play in front of large audiences to help raise money for charity. The charities differ yearly, and this year’s is confirmed for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

While Awesome Games’ sister event, Summer Games Done Quick, returned to 2022 with an in-person physical event, it seems it is going a different route. In a press release, Games Done Quick confirmed that AGDQ will hit computer screens everywhere on January 8-15 in 2023, with an online-exclusive streaming marathon. This was the case during 2021 and 2022’s AGDQ, and 2021’s SGDQ as well.

No reason is cited as the purpose behind Games Done Quick’s choice to limit AGDQ to an online-only event. Despite this, the event has run smoothly in the past when it strayed from in-person festivities, so the shift should offer no basis for concern.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023, held in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation, is set to begin its highly celebrated 24 hours a day speedrunning marathon on January 8, 2023. The event will run from then until January 15, 2023. Anyone interested can catch all the action early next year on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. A schedule for the event will be released at a later date on the official Games Done Quick website.

