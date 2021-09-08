Due to concerns over COVID-19, Games Done Quick has made the decision to move its next major event, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022, to an online-only format. In a statement posted on Twitter by the organization, it said the decision came “after much deliberation.”

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is the fourth major Games Done Quick event in a row to move to an online-only format. According to Games Done Quick’s director of operations, Matt Merkle, it was difficult to move the event online. On Twitter, Merkle wrote: “There was considerable discussion behind this one. I pushed really hard to try and come up with a way to do it in-person. But there’s simply no way.”

After much deliberation, it has been decided that #AGDQ2022 will be online-only for the health & safety of staff and participants. The event will take place from January 9th – 16th. Runners & Volunteers: Submissions open Sept 24th – Oct 3rd. For info: https://t.co/umiMSavQGx — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) September 8, 2021

Merkle cited the spikes in cases of COVID -19 in areas where other conventions are held and low vaccination levels as specific reasons for moving the event online. “It’s a horrible time to be holding an event. I wish it wasn’t. An in-person AGDQ would’ve been a shell of its former self,” Merkle continued.

Recently, PAX West was held in-person, though the event was sparsely attended. New York Comic Con is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 10, and will require proof of vaccination from everyone older than 12 and proof of a negative COVID-19 test from everyone younger than 12.

Games Done Quick hosts a series of speedrunning events, like AGDQ, that are meant to raise donations for various charities. In the past, the company has donated the proceeds of its events to Doctor’s Without Borders, the AbleGamers Foundation, and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The most recent GDQ event, Flame Fatales, raised $127,012 for the Malala Fund. Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will run from January 9 to 16.

