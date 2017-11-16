‘Overwatch’ and ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ face gambling allegations in Belgium

The Entertainment Software Rating Board recently weighed in on the growing video game loot box controversy, stating that it doesn’t view the digital dice rolls as “gambling.” The debate is far from over, though, and Belgium’s Gaming Commission is investigating two of the most prominent games using the system.

According to Gaming Commission director Peter Naessens, the investigation, which includes Star Wars Battlefront II and Overwatch, began because loot boxes don’t reveal their contents until after players have purchased them, rather than traditional microtransactions, which give players a clear indication of what they’re buying. This puts minors playing the game at risk, and under Belgian law, the Gaming Commission must provide a license before publishers are able to include gambling in their games. Depending on the results of the investigation, Electronic Arts could have to halt sales of the game in Belgium.

“It is therefore dependent on chance how well you can play the game,” Naessens added in a statement to VTM NIEUWS. This certainly appears to be the case in Star Wars Battlefront II, but it seems to not apply to Overwatch, which is also under investigation. In the latter game, the items rewarded through loot boxes are purely cosmetic and offer absolutely no gameplay advantage.

Electronic Arts has already come under heavy fire from fans for the system it implemented in Battlefront II, which uses loot boxes as a way to earn items necessary for upgrading damage and other abilities. The game also originally had both Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader locked behind a in-game currency paywall that would have taken as much as forty hours of normal playtime in order to earn just one character, but backlash led to the required credits being slashed by 75 percent. It could be too little and too late, however, as the game currency sits at an abysmal 0.9 user score on Metacritic. We liked the game, for the most part, but found the loot box system to be “confusing and irritating.”

Both Star Wars Battlefront II and Overwatch are available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For now, you can still purchase them in Belgium.