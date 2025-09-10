 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Borderlands 4 preload guide: release date, file size, and more

By
A vault hunter racing through the world.
2K

The premier looter shooter franchise is back with a new open world design, new vault hunters, and billions of guns to collect. That’s right, Borderlands 4 is nearly here, and I am already sold on the game after my preview time with it. The team is promising more of everything fans love about this franchise, but with a more measured approach to humor to avoid the pitfalls many had with the last game’s writing. Naturally, this is going to be one of the biggest cross-platform games of the year, and plenty of us have already made plans with our friends to dive in as soon as the game launches. I’ll make sure you get off on the right foot on Kairos by filling you in on all the preload details.

Borderlands 4 release date

The Borderlands 4 release time map.
Gearbox

Borderlands 4‘s release date is almost here! The game will launch for everyone except Switch 2 players on September 12.

Recommended Videos

If you’re playing on the Switch 2, you will have to wait until October 3.

Gearbox has released the exact time the game will unlock as well, which you can see in the image above based on your timezone and platform.

Borderlands 4 file size

🚨 Borderlands 4

– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 28.168 GB
– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.002.001

– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($69.99)
Pre-Load : September 10
Release : September 12

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/LfFEE67LbF

— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 9, 2025

As revealed by PlayStation Game Size, Borderlands 4 will be 28.168 GB. Now, if you think that’s a little suspect, you’re not wrong. Less than 30 GB for Borderlands 4 is remarkably small, so there’s a good chance this is not including any patches.

To be safe, I’d say make sure to have at least 50 GB free.

Borderlands 4 preload options

A treasure chest in Borderlands 4.
Gearbox

If you’ve preordered Borderlands 4, you can start preloading it right now! Preloads started today, September 10, meaning you have about two days’ worth of time to get the game downloaded before launch.

Borderlands 4 preorder details

As I said, any preorder for Borderlands 4 will let you preload the game. There’s no early access here, so it is just giving you a head start on downloading the game. But, if you want to spend extra cash for some additional goodies with the game, you can still preorder any edition via the game’s official site. Here’s a breakdown of what each addition costs and includes:

Standard Edition – $70

  • Borderlands 4 game
  • Gilded Glory pack, with 1 Vault Hunter skin, 1 weapon skin, and 1 ECHO-4 drone skin

Deluxe Edition – $100

  • Everything in the Standard Edition
  • Firehawk’s Fury weapon skin
  • Bounty Pack Bundle (Post-launch DLC):
    • 4 unique areas with new missions and bosses
    • 4 vault cards with new challenges and rewards
    • New gear and weapons
    • New Vault Hunter cosmetics
    • 4 new vehicles with cosmetics

Super Deluxe Edition – $130

  • Everything in the Deluxe Edition
  • Ornate Order Pack (Post-launch DLC):
    • 4 Vault Hunter skins, heads, and bodies
  • Vault Hunter Pack (Post-launch DLC):
    • 2 new Vault Hunters
    • 2 new Story Packs
    • 2  new map regions
    • New Vault Hunter cosmetics
    • New ECHO-4 cosmetics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater cross-platform?
Snake holding a gun and knife.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is one of the best PS2 games of all time. Being the earliest game in the Metal Gear timeline, it is also the perfect game to get a remake for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with a revived Fox Hunt multiplayer mode. The main draw of the game is still the epic stealth-action single player campaign, but the unique hide-and-seek-based gameplay of Fox Hunt garnered a cult following back in the day and has a great chance of being an even bigger hit with this remake. But aside from learning when we can start playing that multiplayer mode, the big question is whether or not Metal Gear Solid Delta will have cross-platform support. We know there are differences between the versions, so let's see what we know about crossplay so far.

Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater cross-platform?

Read more
Is Battlefield 6 cross-platform?
A team of tanks and helicopters in war.

Every online multiplayer shooter these days needs to have cross-platform support to stand a chance, but Battlefield 6 might as well be dead on arrival without this functionality. This is because, unlike games like Borderlands 4 or Gears of War: Reloaded, multiplayer matches in Battlefield 6 will feature 64-player warzones. That's a huge lobby to fill if the game is only matching you with other players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Before you pick your class and prepare to experience the destructive multiplayer waiting in Battlefield 6, I'll give you the sitrep on its cross-platform support.

Is Battlefield 6 cross-platform?

Read more
How to join the Battlefield 6 beta
Battlefield 6

We got our first good look at how warfare is evolving in Battlefield 6 thanks to a series of new multiplayer trailers that have inspired a lot of confidence after the resounding disappointment that was 2042. However, with video games, seeing isn't believing -- playing is. EA claims this will be the most impressive entry yet, with multiple studios contributing to development under the banner of Battlefield Studios. The return of the class system, focus on 64-player battles, and unreal levels of destruction all look promising, but we will only know for sure when we get our hands on the game. The release date is set for October 10, but you can enlist early to play in the beta.

How to join the Battlefield 6 beta

Read more