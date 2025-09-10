Borderlands 4 preload guide: release date, file size, and more

The premier looter shooter franchise is back with a new open world design, new vault hunters, and billions of guns to collect. That’s right, Borderlands 4 is nearly here, and I am already sold on the game after my preview time with it. The team is promising more of everything fans love about this franchise, but with a more measured approach to humor to avoid the pitfalls many had with the last game’s writing. Naturally, this is going to be one of the biggest cross-platform games of the year, and plenty of us have already made plans with our friends to dive in as soon as the game launches. I’ll make sure you get off on the right foot on Kairos by filling you in on all the preload details.

Borderlands 4 release date

Borderlands 4‘s release date is almost here! The game will launch for everyone except Switch 2 players on September 12.

If you’re playing on the Switch 2, you will have to wait until October 3.

Gearbox has released the exact time the game will unlock as well, which you can see in the image above based on your timezone and platform.

Borderlands 4 file size

As revealed by PlayStation Game Size, Borderlands 4 will be 28.168 GB. Now, if you think that’s a little suspect, you’re not wrong. Less than 30 GB for Borderlands 4 is remarkably small, so there’s a good chance this is not including any patches.

To be safe, I’d say make sure to have at least 50 GB free.

Borderlands 4 preload options

If you’ve preordered Borderlands 4, you can start preloading it right now! Preloads started today, September 10, meaning you have about two days’ worth of time to get the game downloaded before launch.

Borderlands 4 preorder details

As I said, any preorder for Borderlands 4 will let you preload the game. There’s no early access here, so it is just giving you a head start on downloading the game. But, if you want to spend extra cash for some additional goodies with the game, you can still preorder any edition via the game’s official site. Here’s a breakdown of what each addition costs and includes:

Standard Edition – $70

Borderlands 4 game

Gilded Glory pack, with 1 Vault Hunter skin, 1 weapon skin, and 1 ECHO-4 drone skin

Deluxe Edition – $100

Everything in the Standard Edition

Firehawk’s Fury weapon skin

Bounty Pack Bundle (Post-launch DLC): 4 unique areas with new missions and bosses 4 vault cards with new challenges and rewards New gear and weapons New Vault Hunter cosmetics 4 new vehicles with cosmetics



Super Deluxe Edition – $130