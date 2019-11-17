Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare data miner leaks Battle Royale mode details

By

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched in October without a Battle Royale option, but a data miner discovered Infinity Ward’s plans for the mode in the game’s files.

The leaked details for the upcoming Battle Royale mode for Modern Warfare was uploaded to Reddit by data miner Senescallo, who previously shared a list of maps that will be added to the game as DLC. The list included the Shoot House map, which has since been released.

According to Senescallo, this is the map for Modern Warfare‘s Battle Royale mode.

call of duty modern warfare battle royale mode leaks map leak

Players have pointed out that the map includes the Ground War and Spec Ops maps, for a massive playing field. The huge size is required, as Modern Warfare‘s Battle Royale mode will accommodate up to 200 players in each match.

The respawn mechanic for the mode will use Respawn Tokens, which may be looted, but only used once for each player. Teammates may use a Respawn Token on a fallen ally, which they can then drop at an Ambulance. The Ambulance will take the incapacitated player to the Gulag, where they will get a chance to go up in a one-on-one fight. The winner will re-enter the battlefield, but they will have to locate a Mobile Armory to retrieve their equipment.

Players in the Gulag will have a countdown to indicate how many rounds are left until it is their turn to fight. However, a jailbreak may happen at certain times, which will release all the players back into the match.

Squads will also be able to acquire Missions, which can be acquired from looted tablets. There are various goals, including the elimination of a specific player and capturing a certain point on the map, but squads can only have one Mission at a time.

Another interesting feature is Plunder, which players may earn by completing missions and eliminating enemies. They can use Plunder to purchase in-game items, convert into experience points, and even place bets on the players fighting in the Gulag.

Modern Warfare‘s Battle Royale mode will reportedly launch in early 2020, co-developed by Infinity Ward and Raven, another studio owned by Activision. The question now is whether it will be added to the game as a free update, similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout, or as paid DLC.

